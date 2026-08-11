Meet Earl, a dog full of potential and a ton of fun

Earl is a 1-year-old ready for his next adventure, whether that means exploring a new trail, learning a new skill or simply spending time with his favorite people.

Meet Earl, a happy-go-lucky guy with a big smile and a big heart. (Courtesy Humane Rescue Alliance) Meet Earl, a happy-go-lucky guy with a big smile and a big heart. (Courtesy Humane Rescue Alliance) Earl is a happy-go-lucky guy with a big smile and a big heart.

This energetic year-old pup is always ready for his next adventure, whether that means exploring a new trail, learning a new skill or simply spending time with his favorite people.

He already knows some basic manners, including a solid sit and he’s ready to build on that foundation with a family who will help him reach his full potential.

On leash, Earl earns a solid B+, which means he’s well on his way to becoming an excellent adventure companion.

With a little continued guidance and practice, he’ll be ready to join you on walks, hikes and all kinds of outdoor fun.

To learn more, visit the Humane Rescue Alliance’s website at humanerescuealliance.org/adopt.

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