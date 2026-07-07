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Meet Ottawa, a good-looking cat and a delight to be around

WTOP Staff

July 7, 2026, 10:16 AM

A Humane Rescue Alliance staffer described Ottawa as "13+ pounds of pure handsomeness."(Courtesy/Humane Rescue Alliance)

Meet your new best friend, all 13+ pounds of pure handsomeness.

He knows he’s a good-looking cat — and honestly, he’s right. But behind that striking face is a sweet, awesome boy who’s ready for a fresh start in a loving home.

Ottawa is a delight to be around. His calm presence, gentle nature, and confidence brighten any room he walks into. He’s more than ready to bring warmth, charm, and companionship to a family lucky enough to call him theirs.

A volunteer who spent time with him share this: “What a sweetheart!! Ottawa was a little shy at first but warmed right up after I gave him a treat. He’s super sweet and really enjoys a gentle cuddle.”

Come meet Ottawa soon — he’s so ready to be your bestie.

You can meet us at 71 Oglethorpe St NW. 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. daily.

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