Once the Humane Rescue Alliance got to work on this innocent angel, she bloomed. Her spirit brightened, her comfort grew, and her sweetness came forward in full.

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In order to view the video you must disable your ad blocker. Meet Koko Bean, a sweet survivor ready for her fresh start

Koko Bean arrived at the shelter in truly dire condition — she needed medical care, but even more urgently, she needed gentleness, patience, and kindness. This spunky, happy gal is a genuine survivor.

Once our team got to work on this innocent angel, she bloomed. Her spirit brightened, her comfort grew, and her sweetness came forward in full.

A staff member put it best: “She is a very sweet girl.” And it’s true.

Koko Bean was a trooper through every treatment, leaning into care with quiet bravery. You can feel her gratitude in the way she looks at you, the way she softens when you speak to her, and the way she hopes for connection.

Now she’s ready — truly ready — for a proper, loving home where she is cherished like family.

She dreams of good meals, comfy beds, gentle walks, yummy treats, and plenty of family time. She wants to meet her people soon and start fresh, surrounded by warmth and stability. Make this girl’s life beautiful — just like her. Adopt Koko Bean today.

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