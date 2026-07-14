Meet Jersey, a kitty looking for a home with lots of love and toys

Jersey is a young, fun feline who has the cutest kitty markings and a look that makes him truly unforgettable.

Jersey is a young, fun feline who has the cutest kitty markings and a look that makes him truly unforgettable.(Courtesy Humane Rescue Alliance) Jersey is a young, fun feline who has the cutest kitty markings and a look that makes him truly unforgettable.(Courtesy Humane Rescue Alliance) This young, fun feline has the cutest kitty markings and a look that makes him truly unforgettable.

Jersey is an awesome kitty who’s eager for cat toys, great meals, maybe a cozy lap to snuggle in — but most of all, he wants love and kindness. He’s a 1-year-old domestic shorthair who weighs 6 pounds.

“He’s the absolute sweetest and loves pets and head butting onto you,” Jersey’s foster said. “He does little 360° spins to make sure you pet every part of him, from his head to his belly to his butt! He’s very well behaved and stays calm under pressure.”

To learn more about Jersey, visit the Humane Rescue Alliance’s website at humanerescuealliance.org/adopt.

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