Meet Star, a Blue Collar, mouse catching cat

While most of the cats Humane Rescue Alliance adopts out are indoor cats, we have other cats who are non-social and thrive in non-traditional settings. Star is one of those kitties.

Star is an 11-pound domestic shorthair cat looking for a new home. (Courtesy Humane Rescue Alliance) (Courtesy Humane Rescue Alliance ) Star is an 11-pound domestic shorthair cat looking for a new home. (Courtesy Humane Rescue Alliance) (Courtesy Humane Rescue Alliance ) Star is a special 1-year-old kitty seeking a special home!

While most of the cats Humane Rescue Alliance (HRA) adopts out are indoor cats, we have other cats who are non-social and thrive in non-traditional settings (e.g. barns, breweries, retail stores, hotels, warehouses, garden centers) that allow them the freedom to be indoor-outdoor cats.

We call them blue collar cats (BCC) and we place then in environments as “working cats,” where they display their independence and help manage rodent populations while you watch them thrive and admire them from afar.

As far as we can determine, Star is a BCC in need of a patient adopter who wants to reduce the rodent population in a specific area and/or improve the ambience of a space. Think of a cat you might see roaming around your favorite nursery.

HRA provides counseling before the cat is relocated and we also provide follow-up assistance to assure a smooth transition for you and your blue collar cat.

During their time at HRA, Star has shown some social skills and engaged from a distance with staff and volunteers.

If you are interested in adopting a BCC, please contact frontdesk@humanerescuealliance.org for further instructions and to get your set-up approved before bringing Star to her home.

Check the Humane Rescue Alliance’s web page on BCCs for more details.

Visit humanerescuealliance.org/adopt for more information.

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