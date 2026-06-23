Meet River, a well-mannered terrier who loves to play

River is a smart, well-mannered boy who settled into his weekend foster home with ease.

Meet River, a 5-year-old, 77-pound terrier who enjoys being around his human friends! (Courtesy Humane Rescue Alliance ) Meet River, a 5-year-old, 77-pound terrier who enjoys being around his human friends! (Courtesy Humane Rescue Alliance ) River is a smart, well-mannered boy who settled into his weekend foster home with ease.

The 5-year-old is fully housetrained, sleeps soundly through the night, and loves spending time close to his people — whether that’s following you around the house, napping by your side, or heading out for an adventure.

If you’re looking for an active partner, River is ready to play! He loves playing fetch and is a natural at frisbee, happily bringing his toys back and dropping them on cue. River also walks beautifully on a leash and responds well to gentle guidance.

River already knows several commands, including “sit”, “down”, “shake”, “come”, “no,” and “get your toy”, and he’s eager to listen when spoken to with a calm, confident voice.

River enjoys meeting new people and has been polite with neighbors, happily accepting pets. River loves having his chin and neck scratched and his belly rubbed.

He has shown interest in other dogs on walks, but has been easily redirected. At the shelter, River has had many great playdates with other pups and is dog-friendly.

To learn more, visit the Humane Rescue Alliance’s webpage at humanerescuealliance.org/adopt.

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