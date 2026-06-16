Meet Pearl, a young leopard gecko who needs a loving home with hidey huts

If you are interested in Pearl and live outside of D.C., please check with your local jurisdiction to see if leopard geckos can legally be kept as pets in your area.

Leopard geckos can make amazing pets and Pearl is ready to prove it. (Courtesy Humane Rescue Alliance) Leopard geckos can make amazing pets and Pearl is ready to prove it. (Courtesy Humane Rescue Alliance) Pearl is a young leopard gecko who was living in D.C. and sadly can’t stay there anymore, so now Pearl is seeking a new home.

Leopard geckos cannot legally be kept as pets within D.C. If you are interested in Pearl and live outside of D.C., please check with your local jurisdiction to see if leopard geckos can legally be kept as pets in your area.

Leopard geckos can make great pets but do require specific living setups and appropriate husbandry to thrive and live long, healthy lives — they can live up to 15 to 20 years.

Leopard geckos require a minimum of a 20-gallon long tank, though the ideal size for a leopard gecko is 40 gallons. Leopard geckos should be housed individually. Leopard geckos require light and heat sources, thermometers and humidity gauges; they need appropriate tank litter and hidey huts; and must be fed an appropriate diet.

Leopard geckos can make amazing pets and Pearl is ready to prove it! Our adoptions counselors can provide more in-depth information about leopard gecko husbandry and care.

Come meet Pearl today! Visit the Humane Rescue Alliance’s webpage at humanerescuealliance.org/adopt.

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