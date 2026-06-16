Meet Klinger, an energetic puppy who loves fetch and daily cuddles

This playful guy loves his toys, and a good game of fetch is one of his favorite ways to burn off that joyful energy.

Klinger is a handsome young pup bursting with joy and enthusiasm for life. This 1-year-old pup is a mixed breed and weighs 43 pounds. (Courtesy Humane Rescue Alliance) Klinger is a handsome young pup bursting with joy and enthusiasm for life. This 1-year-old pup is a mixed breed and weighs 43 pounds. (Courtesy Humane Rescue Alliance) Klinger is a handsome young pup bursting with joy and enthusiasm for life.

He’s currently learning how to channel all that happy energy in the best ways and the team here thinks he’s very trainable — he’ll just need a little guidance to stay on track as he continues to grow.

This playful guy loves his toys, and a good game of fetch is one of his favorite ways to burn off that joyful energy. He’s already starting to build his basic manners and is eager to keep learning with his future family by his side.

When the playtime winds down, Klinger shines as a top tier snuggler. He’s already an expert in cuddles and would be more than happy to keep perfecting that skill every day.

If you’re looking for a fun-loving companion who will bring joy, laughter and plenty of snuggles into your life, Klinger is ready to go home with you.

Come to the Humane Rescue Alliance at 71 Oglethorpe Street in Northwest D.C. to meet me between noon to 7 p.m. daily.

To learn more, visit the Humane Rescue Alliance’s webpage at humanerescuealliance.org/adopt.

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