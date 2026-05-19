Meet Renesme, a soft cat ready for your cozy attention

Renesme is quite possibly the softest cat you'll ever meet. She loves gentle head scratches and being brushed, and will happily settle in for some cozy attention.

Renesme is a 5-year-old domestic long hair cat who weighs 10 pounds. (Courtesy Humane Rescue Alliance ) Renesme is a 5-year-old domestic long hair cat who weighs 10 pounds. (Courtesy Humane Rescue Alliance ) Renesme is quite possibly the softest cat you’ll ever meet.

She loves gentle head scratches and being brushed, and will happily settle in for some cozy attention.

Her favorite pastimes include “making biscuits,” playing with wand toys (she’s enthusiastic about them, even if her aim isn’t perfect), birdwatching from the window, and, most of all, relaxing in bed.

Renesme is truly a “bed cat.” If you can’t find her, check for a little lump under the comforter. There’s a good chance she’s tucked in and snoozing.

She’s so fluffy that even her paws have little tufts of fur.

She may be a bit shy at first, but with a little patience and time to adjust, her incredibly sweet and gentle personality really shines through.

Visit humanerescuealliance.org/adopt for more information.

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