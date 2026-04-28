Meet Betty, a composed yet friendly companion ready for a loving home

With her expressive face, wagging tail, and classic hound instincts, Betty enjoys getting outside and following her nose.

Betty, a 5-year-old foxhound, is a calm companion in need of her forever home. (Courtesy Humane Rescue Alliance) Betty, a 5-year-old foxhound, is a calm companion in need of her forever home. (Courtesy Humane Rescue Alliance) Betty is a calm, thoughtful hound who is ready to find a steady, loving home.

She recently attended a large adoption event and didn’t bark once — taking everything in stride and showing what a composed, easygoing companion she can be.

With her expressive face, wagging tail, and classic hound instincts, Betty enjoys getting outside and following her nose.

She’s friendly and sweet, with a slightly timid side at first, but she continues to grow more confident each day as she settles in and builds trust.

Betty would do well with someone who enjoys long walks and giving a dog the time and space to explore. She’s a lovely, loyal companion in the making and is ready to join a home that will appreciate her gentle nature.

Visit humanerescuealliance.org/adopt for more information.

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