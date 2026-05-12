Meet Pottz, a 2-year-old kitty who’s looking for a loving new home

Pottz is a handsome kitty — 10 pounds of pure sweetness — and he longs for soft beds, good meals and gentle affection.

Pottz is a handsome kitty — 10 pounds of pure sweetness — and he longs for soft beds, good meals and gentle affection.(Courtesy Humane Rescue Alliance) Pottz is a handsome kitty — 10 pounds of pure sweetness — and he longs for soft beds, good meals and gentle affection.(Courtesy Humane Rescue Alliance) This sweet, adorable brown tabby is in need of love and a good home.

Pottz was left behind when his owner moved away, but a kind neighbor stepped in to care for him until he could find adopters who will truly cherish him and make him a beloved family member.

He’s a handsome kitty — 10 pounds of pure sweetness — and he longs for soft beds, good meals and gentle affection.

Pottz is a very good boy who deserves the purrfect home. Can you give him the love and security he’s been waiting for? Adopt Pottz today.

Visit humanerescuealliance.org/adopt for more information.

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