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Meet Pepe, a handsome, mellow cat ready for a new home

Kelly Whittier, Humane Rescue Alliance

May 5, 2026, 9:26 AM

Pepe is a 13-pound domestic short hair who is looking for his retirement home. (Courtesy Humane Rescue Alliance )

Pepe is a handsome 17-year-old gentleman who deserves a cozy retirement home — yet he finds himself homeless and heartbroken.

He once had a family, but when someone developed allergies, Pepe suddenly had to start over.

He’s a wonderfully social, mellow kitty who wants a gentle, quiet home where he can be pampered and adored.

At 13 pounds of furry, purry sweetness, Pepe has so much love left to give, and he’s hoping for kind people who will cherish him in his golden years.

Please meet and adopt Pepe soon.

This dear senior boy is ready to go home and spend his days surrounded by comfort and love.

Visit humanerescuealliance.org/adopt for more information.

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