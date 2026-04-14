Meet Patty, a tiny terrier mix with a big personality

Patty is the perfect reminder that some dogs just need a little time and the right environment to show you who they truly are. Meet her today.

Patty is an 8-year-old terrier mix looking for her new forever home. (Courtesy Humane Rescue Alliance) Patty is an 8-year-old terrier mix looking for her new forever home. (Courtesy Humane Rescue Alliance) Patty, an 8-year-old, 11-pound terrier mix, has kennel presence.

In the shelter, Patty was completely shut down: quiet, withdrawn, easy to overlook. But that wasn’t the full picture of who she is. The moment she stepped into a foster home, everything changed.

Now? Patty is a tiny, sun-loving queen with opinions, personality and a soft spot for her people.

This terrier mix has found her groove: lounging in warm patches of sunlight, enjoying calm companionship and occasionally breaking out into joyful little zoomies.

She’s low energy, dog-friendly and not much of a barker (unless meals are delayed — she has standards).

While she may take a moment to warm up, once she trusts you, she’s loyal, sweet and serves just the right amount of sass.

Patty is the perfect reminder that some dogs just need a little time and the right environment to show you who they truly are.

Want to meet her? Email her foster caregiver.

Because sometimes the dog you almost walk past just needs a couch, a home and a chance.

Visit humanerescuealliance.org/adopt for more information.

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