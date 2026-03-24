Meet Brocade, a playful pup filled with charm

Brocade is a goofy, fun-loving pup full of personality, but he’s just as sweet as he is silly.

Brocade is a 15-pound puppy full of personality and charm. (Courtesy Humane Rescue Alliance ) Brocade is a 15-pound puppy full of personality and charm. (Courtesy Humane Rescue Alliance ) Brocade — and his hilarious Yoda-like ears — can’t wait to meet you!

This goofy, fun-loving pup is full of personality, but he’s just as sweet as he is silly.

Like any puppy, this 2-month-old is eager to learn and will thrive with positive, treat-based training as he picks up all the skills he needs to grow into a great companion.

Brocade was previously adopted but returned due to his adopter’s unexpected housing restrictions.

While we can’t say exactly how big he’ll get, we expect Brocade will grow into a healthy medium-sized dog.

If you’re looking for a playful, loving pup with a whole lot of charm, Brocade might be your perfect match!

Visit humanerescuealliance.org/adopt for more information.

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