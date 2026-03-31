Meet Ricky, a 4-month-old puppy looking for a second chance — and cuddles

Despite everything he’s been through, Ricky has so much love to give and is ready for the second chance he truly deserves.

Despite everything he’s been through, Ricky has so much love to give and is ready for the second chance he truly deserves.(Courtesy Humane Rescue Alliance) Despite everything he’s been through, Ricky has so much love to give and is ready for the second chance he truly deserves.(Courtesy Humane Rescue Alliance) Ricky is the ultimate sweet, cuddly and loving puppy — with a story that makes his gentle spirit even more special. He is a survivor of a major cruelty case and one of the strongest, most resilient pups to come out of it.

Despite everything he’s been through, Ricky has so much love to give and is ready for the second chance he truly deserves.

He may be a little quiet and cautious at first, but give him a little time and you’ll see his loving personality shine. Once he feels safe, Ricky is happiest curled up in your lap, following you around as your little shadow and napping peacefully near his people.

Ricky is already showing off his good manners by walking beautifully on leash, and he continues to grow in confidence each day. He enjoys playing with his foster’s resident dog and is learning to navigate new experiences, even building bravery around louder noises.

We expect Ricky to grow into a medium-sized dog, around 45 lbs., but what’s already clear is how much he will continue to grow in confidence, spirit and all the wonderful things life has ahead for him.

With his soft, easygoing nature and incredible resilience, Ricky is the definition of a gentle companion — and a pup who is so ready to be loved.

Visit humanerescuealliance.org/adopt for more information.

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