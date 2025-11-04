Meet Athena, an affectionate dream dog

Athena may share her name with the Greek goddess of wisdom, but this 5-year-old pup is pure heart and joy.

She’s so sweet and affectionate, with a playful spirit that makes every walk and play session a total delight.

And when it’s time to relax? Athena leans right in and practically melts into your arms for the best snuggles ever. It’s no wonder so many volunteers adore her — she’s a true dream dog!

Athena gets along well with other dogs and would be happy to share her home with a canine friend, as long as everyone can keep their food and treats separate. She’s not a fan of cats, though, so she’s hoping for a feline-free household.

Athena loves to show off her stuffed animals on walks and will proudly carry one around like her favorite treasure.

Ready to add a little wisdom, joy, and unconditional love to your life? Athena is waiting to make your home her forever temple!

Visit humanerescuealliance.org/adopt for more information.

