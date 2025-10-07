Meet Turbo! This red-eared slider turtle loves swimming

Turbo is a pretty female red-eared slider turtle. She enjoying time swimming around in the turtle pond and getting good meals and exercise.

Turbo enjoying time swimming around in the turtle pond and getting good meals and exercise.(Courtesy Humane Rescue Alliance) Turbo enjoying time swimming around in the turtle pond and getting good meals and exercise.(Courtesy Humane Rescue Alliance) Turbo is a pretty female red-eared slider turtle. Turbo recently arrived at the shelter after her owner could no longer care for her.

She arrived at the Humane Rescue Alliance in need of some TLC; she is feeling way better and is now ready for a proper home. Since her arrival, she has been enjoying time swimming around in the turtle pond and getting good meals and exercise.

Turtles like to eat dried fish and mealworms. They also like shrimp and pellets. Turtles like to eat crickets and leafy greens and other veggies. They really enjoy and need a variety of foods!

Turtles can live to up to 40 years! They need to be provided with swimming water, ambient air and basking area. Water should be maintained within the range of 75 to 80 degrees Fahrenheit; ambient air between 80 and 85 degrees, and the basking area should be kept between 85 and 95 degrees.

These neat pets do have unique housing, dietary and set-up needs to live a long and healthy life. Please research the proper care for these exotic beauties before adopting one!

Visit humanerescuealliance.org/adopt for more information.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.