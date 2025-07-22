Advice for parents worried about too much ‘screen time’ and not enough learning this summer

Tips for parents looking to keep their kids off screens and focused on other activities to support development and prevent summer learning loss.

The summer weather has not been the most cooperative. When the heat and humidity haven’t made it difficult to even open the door, it’s probably been raining instead.

Often enough, the alternative activity for your kids has involved some sort of screen, whether it’s the television, a video game or their tablet. You may feel like your kids aren’t making the most of their days.

“(Figure) out how to use the screens in ways that support the children’s development and avoid the cases where it’s inhibiting their development,” said Cindy Smith, a professor of human development and family science at Virginia Tech. “It’s hard for all of us because we rely on these screens so much.”

Smith said, in most cases, parents must be proactive. For younger kids, she suggested something like a nature walk, playing a board game or reading to them. Older kids can present a tougher challenge.

“They want to be with their friends, and their connection to their friends is through their phones and through screens and playing video games with friends on the screens,” Smith said.

Regardless, whatever you suggest has to be of interest to your child.

“If they don’t enjoy the activity, they’re not going to engage in it no matter what you do,” she said. “You’ve got to have buy-in from the children and focusing it on their interests.”

Indoor activities could include arts and crafts kits, other DIY projects, or visits to museums.

Besides walks outside, you can cool-off at a neighborhood pool or splash park. As for avoiding any summer learning loss, Smith said making sure they continually read will be a big help, as can working on other skills they learned the previous school year.

“It’s just finding what the children are interested in and building on that,” she said. “So if they’re interested in art, getting them the supplies to be able to engage in the art that they’re interested in and finding out different activities like that.”

“Book clubs could be a great way to get teens together that don’t involve screens. If we buy them the actual physical book, it can help with their creativity,” she added. “So you just have to think outside of the box when you’re trying to figure out activities for your children.”

