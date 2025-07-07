Fairfax Co. schools offering free mental health consults this summer for students and parents

Until Aug. 1, Fairfax County parents and middle and high school students can sign up for virtual meetings with school social workers and psychologists.

Virginia’s largest school district is offering parents and some students free mental wellness consultations this summer.

Until Aug. 1, Fairfax County parents and middle and high school students can sign up for 45-minute virtual meetings with school social workers and psychologists.

“During the summer, there’s a greater opportunity for families and students to feel more isolated,” said Amber Ong, a school psychologist supervisor for Fairfax County. “Schools are not typically staffed with clinical team members or teachers, and so being able to have that direct line to being able to speak with a mental health professional really is a great service.”

“Some of our schools are so large, parents aren’t aware that there’s a social worker or psychologist at the school,” Whitney McDonough, a school social worker, said.

The program has been offered for almost 20 years, Ong said, and over the four weeks, they help an average of 350 to 400 students and parents combined. Appointments are available from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

During the first week, which started June 23, the school district completed 60 consults. About 80% of people signing up for the sessions are parents, Ong said.

This summer, sessions have largely been about what Ong calls “family systems,” such as divorces or conflicts between siblings.

“Also, peer interaction,” Ong said. “Students working with each other, student conflicts.”

Many conversations are also about student inattention and getting kids to improve their focus and study habits, Ong said.

On top of the advice and support they give during their sessions, Ong said they also follow up with connections to helpful resources in the community.

Sometimes, Ong said, families whose students don’t go to a school in the district but live in the county take advantage of the service.

“Even though it’s only 45 minutes, it’s a great way to help them feel connected to the school, or to us,” McDonough said.

More information on the program is available on the Fairfax County Public Schools website.

