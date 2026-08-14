Jets sit Geno Smith vs. Bucs with sore foot, AP source says. Rookie Cade Klubnik expected to start

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — New York Jets quarterback Geno Smith will sit out the preseason opener against the Tampa…

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — New York Jets quarterback Geno Smith will sit out the preseason opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Friday night because of a sore foot, a person with knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press.

Rookie fourth-round pick Cade Klubnik is expected to start in Smith’s place in his NFL debut.

Jets coach Aaron Glenn said earlier this week that “everybody’s playing” in the game — and that included Smith, who is expected to be New York’s starting quarterback when the regular season begins. He didn’t show any signs of an injury during practice Wednesday, but the team decided to rest him against the Buccaneers, who were expected to play their backups.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the team didn’t announce Smith wasn’t starting. NFL Network and ESPN first reported the decision to sit Smith.

Klubnik is competing with Bailey Zappe and Brady Cook for a backup role behind Smith, with a chance to win the No. 2 job. Klubnik threw for over 10,000 yards and 73 touchdowns with 24 interceptions in 49 games, including 40 starts, in four seasons at Clemson.

He’s coming off a disappointing season during which Clemson went 7-6 for its worst record since 2010. Klubnik’s play also dropped a bit statistically last season, leading him to be the fifth quarterback drafted in April, following Fernando Mendoza, Ty Simpson, Carson Beck and Drew Allar.

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