Fernando Mendoza dives into video study after Raiders’ loss in preseason opener

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Rather than go out and blow off steam after his first NFL preseason game Thursday night,…

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Rather than go out and blow off steam after his first NFL preseason game Thursday night, Raiders rookie quarterback Fernando Mendoza had something else in mind.

Stay in and watch the game video.

“I have nothing else to really do tonight,” Mendoza said.

He was critical of his performance in Las Vegas’ 27-14 loss to the Arizona Cardinals. Mendoza completed 10 of 16 passes for 97 yards and a touchdown to Jack Bech. He played four series.

Mendoza’s postgame plans underscored how diligent he has been since the Raiders drafted him No. 1 overall.

Coach Klint Kubiak said because technology allows all players to immediately evaluate their performances, Mendoza likely wasn’t alone in going to the iPad. Kubiak said he wasn’t concerned about information overload, even for a young quarterback.

“Our quarterbacks, they’re expected to handle a lot of information and to process it all,” Kubiak said Friday. “So I think you push them mentally and see how much their bucket can hold. And him and Aidan (O’Connell) and Jacob (Clark) and Kirk (Cousins), those guys can carry a lot of information.”

Cousins remains the No. 1 quarterback, and Kubiak said after the game it was “his job to lose.” But Kubiak didn’t rule out giving Mendoza more first-team snaps in training camp. Mendoza has had just one practice where he ran the starting offense, and that was because Cousins and defensive end Maxx Crosby were briefly held out of team drills because of an altercation.

The Raiders practice against the Texans in Houston on Tuesday and then play them two nights later. Las Vegas concludes its preseason schedule on Aug. 27 at home against former Bay Area rival San Francisco.

“We’re going to put a plan together this week, and that’s something that we’re talking about as a coaching staff right now,” Kubiak said. “But, really, whether it’s Aidan O’Connell, Kirk or Fernando, I would say all three of those guys deserve first-team reps.”

Cousins has held the top spot through his consistent play in practice, which carried over into the game against Arizona. He played the opening drive, completing 5 of 6 passes for 50 yards and a touchdown to Michael Mayer.

His battle with Mendoza has been far from contentious, and Cousins will lend an ear if the youngster asks.

“I don’t pull him aside and say, ‘Hey, come here for my wisdom,’” Cousins said. “I think he’s a pretty smart, mature player and person, and if anything, I don’t want to get in his way. I think he knows what he’s doing and has a good feel, and I don’t want to overload him.

“If I feel like I can offer a quick nugget here or there, I will. He’s a great question asker, so a lot of times he’ll just ask. There’s also times where I say, ‘Hey, nothing needs to be said. Go do your thing, you got it.’ There’s a lot of good football up ahead for him.”

Mendoza’s other teammates also have taken note of the young player’s work ethic.

“He’s in the building, studying late night and things like that,” rookie wide receiver Malik Benson said. “So when he comes out here, he just went off it because it’s been a lot of work.”

Raiders have a battle for the starting right guard spot

The only offensive line position currently in play is right guard, with Jackson Powers-Johnson and Caleb Rogers competing. Powers-Johnson started against the Cardinals.

“I’ve been really pleased with how both of those guys are playing,” Kubiak said. “They’re making each other better. They’re making decisions hard on us, but it also means we’re continuing to build solid depth.”

Rookie Trey Zuhn III, taken in the third round out of Texas A&M, has been practicing at multiple offensive line positions and was the second-team right tackle against Arizona.

“We have moved him around quite a bit, and that’s what we drafted him to do,” Kubiak said. “That’s a position that we want to see him get live reps in a game with, so that was the plan going in.”

O’Connell is the other AOC

The Raiders’ O’Connell often is referred to by media and fans as AOC, a name typically associated with Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y.

Former Raiders linebacker Kirk Morrison, an analyst on the game’s TV broadcast, said he noticed AOC was trending on social media.

“I’m like, ‘Oh my God,’” Morrison said on the air. “I go straight to Aidan O’Connell. I realize, ‘Oh, it’s some politics stuff.’”

Injuries and absences

Kubiak said he expected wide receiver Dont’e Thornton Jr., who has been out several days with an undisclosed injury, back soon.

Cornerback Decamerion Richardson didn’t play Thursday because of the birth of his child.

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