Rookie QB Carson Beck hard at work for Arizona Cardinals in prep for potential starting competition

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — This is the roughly 40-day period of the year when it’s relatively quiet at the Arizona…

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — This is the roughly 40-day period of the year when it’s relatively quiet at the Arizona Cardinals ‘ practice facility and only a few cars dot the parking lot, baking in the hot desert sun.

Carson Beck’s is one of them.

The rookie quarterback isn’t taking much of a break this summer as he prepares for his first NFL season — one that includes a realistic chance for playing time if he can gain the confidence of first-year coach Mike LaFleur.

“I didn’t want to ease into anything, to be completely honest,” Beck said. “I’m here 13 hours a day.”

The third-round pick out of Miami spends his time talking football with offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett. He watches film with quarterbacks coach and former NFL QB Matt Schaub. He goes through the playbook, learning the intricacies of a professional scheme that he admits is quite a bit different than his college days.

“I don’t know if there is really a physical adjustment,” Beck said. “A lot of it is the mental side. The more comfortable you become, the more reps you get, the physical takes care of itself. I’ve thrown thousands of footballs in my life, thousands of dig routes, thousands of out routes, thousands of go routes.

“Now it’s just combining that with timing, with chemistry, with understanding.”

The 24-year-old Beck looks as if he’ll be part of a three-man quarterback race when training camp begins on July 22, facing off against veteran journeyman Jacoby Brissett and Gardner Minshew. Kedon Slovis is also on the roster.

Brissett, 33, appeared to have the inside track at the starting job this fall after he threw 3,366 yards, 23 touchdowns and eight interceptions over 14 games, including 12 starts following Kyler Murray’s foot injury.

The issue is Brissett is unhappy with his contract situation — he’s guaranteed just $1.5 million next season — and stayed away from the team during voluntary workouts before reporting for mandatory OTAs last week.

He didn’t practice, watching drills on the field.

Now the most likely starter might be Minshew, another well-traveled veteran who the Cardinals signed to a $5.75 million, one-year deal with roughly $5 million guaranteed. The 30-year-old went received a lot of snaps during voluntary workouts and has had success during parts of his career — including a 2023 Pro Bowl selection when he started 13 games for the Indianapolis Colts.

But it’s Beck who could have the most upside.

It’s an intriguing situation for LaFleur, who brings his quick-hitting offensive attack from the Los Angeles Rams after three years as their offensive coordinator.

“Not really concerned about (who is the starting quarterback) right now,” LaFleur said. “I’m concerned about these guys reporting on July 22, and really, more concerned about the next 40 days.”

One silver lining for the Cardinals is they’ll have an extra week of practice during training camp because they’re playing in the preseason Hall of Fame game in Canton, Ohio, on Aug. 6.

Beck is expecting plenty of work in that game to show what he can do.

“It’s already on my mind right now,” Beck said. “The break is not much of a break. Obviously, we’ll be working. I’m just speaking for myself, but the other guys understand that, too. We know the mission that we’re on, especially for myself. Making sure I’m prepared and ready for those moments.”

Lurking in the background of the Cardinals’ quarterback situation is the possibility that college prospect Brendan Sorsby will be available in the NFL’s supplemental draft.

The Cardinals haven’t said if they’re interested in pursuing a prospect that many consider a first-round talent, but it’s not hard to see why the franchise might be intrigued.

For now, it looks as if it will be Beck vs. Minshew vs. Brissett in late July.

LaFleur said in his mind, the competition has already started.

“Shoot, I think it’s been ramped up,” LaFleur said last week. “Every single day is a day to compete. The intensity shouldn’t change from OTAs and training camp. The only thing that happens is that naturally, physically, the intensity picks up because pads are on and you can actually play football.”

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