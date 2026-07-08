Adam Vinatieri will celebrate on the field in Indianapolis again as Colts’ Ring of Honor member

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Adam Vinatieri, the NFL’s career scoring leader who was also widely considered the best clutch kicker in…

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Adam Vinatieri, the NFL’s career scoring leader who was also widely considered the best clutch kicker in league history, will have one more celebration on the Indianapolis Colts’ home turf this season when he’s inducted into the team’s Ring of Honor.

Team officials announced Wednesday that Vinatieri would be honored during the Colts’ game against the Tennessee Titans on Oct. 18, a little more than two months after his induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio.

Vinatieri will become the Colts’ 21st Ring of Honor honoree five years after he officially retired.

He’ll join a group that includes former teammates and fellow Hall of Famers Peyton Manning, Marvin Harrison and Dwight Freeney, as well as Robert Mathis, Jeff Saturday and Reggie Wayne. Tony Dungy, the Hall of Fame coach for whom Vinatieri played; Hall of Fame executive Bill Polian, who signed Vinatieri as a free agent before the 2006 season; and late team owner Jim Irsay are also in the Colts’ ring.

The four-time Super Bowl champion shocked many when he left New England as the franchise’s career scoring leader after 10 seasons and wound up with longtime rival Indianapolis. But Vinatieri was far from finished and went on to break the Colts’ career scoring mark, too.

Though Vinatieri’s stats tell one tale: He finished his career with 2,673 points and as the league’s all-time leader in field goals made (599), field goal attempts (715), consecutive field goals made (44) and 100-plus point seasons (21). But it was his penchant for making kicks in the toughest conditions and most crucial moments that stuck with him.

His 45-yard field goal into swirling winds amid snowy conditions for New England in a January 2002 AFC divisional round game tied it and sent the Patriots into overtime against the then-Oakland Raiders. He then kicked a 23-yarder to start New England’s trek to coach Bill Belichick’s first Super Bowl.

Two weeks later, Vinatieri did it again by making a 43-yarder in the waning seconds to give the Patriots their first Super Bowl title with a 20-17 victory over the then-St. Louis Rams in much more ideal conditions.

Vinatieri 41-yarder with 4 seconds left broke a 29-29 tie with the Carolina Panthers for New England’s second Super Bowl title two years later.

Vinatieri continued to excel in Indy, where he first played inside a dome stadium and later a retractable roof stadium.

In January 2007, the South Dakota State alum made five field goals in a divisional round game that featured no touchdowns at Baltimore. The 15-6 victory set up an AFC title game rematch between the Colts and Patriots, this time in Indy with Vinatieri on the opposite sideline from Tom Brady and his ex-teammates. Vinatieri’s playoff run continued as the Colts reached their first Super Bowl since the franchise moved to Indianapolis.

Vinatieri made three more field goals and captured yet another ring while finishing that postseason with 49 points and 14 field goals, both one-season playoff records, while becoming the first player to make three or more field goals in four consecutive postseason games.

Vinatieri ranks second all-time in NFL victories (242), regular-season wins (221) and postseason wins (21) and is one of five players who appeared in a game at age 46. He’s the only player in league history to make 250 or more field goals and scored 1,000 points for two teams.

The three-time All-Pro also was a three-time Pro Bowl selection and a member of the NFL’s 100th Anniversary All-Time Team.

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