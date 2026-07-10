Bears sign third-round pick Sam Roush, a tight end from Stanford

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears have signed tight end Sam Roush, one of their two selections in…

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears have signed tight end Sam Roush, one of their two selections in the third round of this year’s NFL draft.

Taken at No. 69 overall, Roush was the team’s last unsigned player from the 2026 draft. The Bears announced the deal on Friday.

Roush appeared in 48 games over four seasons at Stanford, including 34 starts at tight end. He finished with 119 receptions for 1,201 yards and four touchdowns.

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