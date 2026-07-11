Khosia family agrees to purchase defending Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks

The Khosia family ownership group, including Vinod Khosia, has entered into a formal agreement to purchase the defending Super Bowl…

The Khosia family ownership group, including Vinod Khosia, has entered into a formal agreement to purchase the defending Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks, according to the estate of Paul Allen.

The Khosia family will become the team’s controlling owner, according to a social media post by the Seahawks on Saturday.

Terms of the agreement were not released and the purchase remains subject to the approval by the NFL.

“We are honored to be entrusted as the next stewards of the Seattle Seahawks,” Vino Khosia said in a statement. “We look forward to building on the winning legacy Paul Allen created and to earning the trust of the Seahawks organization and fans everywhere.”

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