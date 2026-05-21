Jaxson Dart says he’s ‘not like Tim Tebow,’ but the Giants QB has worked to get leaner

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Jaxson Dart looks bigger and stronger than his rookie year in the NFL with the…

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Jaxson Dart looks bigger and stronger than his rookie year in the NFL with the New York Giants. He insists he weighs the same.

“I’m not like Tim Tebow,” Dart said with a smile. “I’m not like that.”

Still built like a quarterback and not like Tebow, who became a tight end as a pro, Dart made a concerted effort in recent months to build muscle. That was evident as he took the field for the first week of organized team activities.

“I just think I’m just leaner, and our strength staff has done an amazing job,” Dart said Thursday. “When you just get into the league, there’s a little bit more resources that you have when it comes to a nutrition standpoint, building out a plan. Had a really good offseason, and I was happy to make it through this past season healthy.”

Dart missed two games last season after getting concussed, and, yes, the topic of him getting down and sliding came up after new coach John Harbaugh, offensive coordinator Matt Nagy and quarterbacks coach Brian Callahan took over. The 23-year-old conceded earlier in the week at a Giants town hall fan event that he has to avoid some unnecessary hits so he can stay on the field.

Evidence of that adjustment won’t be clear until September when games start counting. During offseason workouts, the aim is to build a rapport with a handful of new pass-catchers, including receiver Darnell Mooney and tight end Isaiah Likely.

Dart gathered players for informal workouts in California earlier this spring to start that process.

“That’s some things that you should do,” Mooney said. “The more reps you get with Dart, the more familiar he gets with you and the more connection you have.”

Returning receivers Malik Nabers, who’s recovering from a torn ACL in his right knee, and Darius Slayton were among the injured players not participating Thursday. Harbaugh said Slayton had surgery to repair a lingering sports hernia and expects the 29-year-old to be ready for training camp.

Nabers’ timeline is murkier, with no guarantee he’s ready for the season opener.

“It’s probably the first time he’s been hurt like this, and my experience with guys is the first time they have a serious injury, it’s tough,” Harbaugh said. “It’s tough because it’s new for him. It’s a tough process. Our job is to stay close to him and stay with him, and his job is to trust and work hard. He’s doing his job, and the trainers and docs are doing their job and he will be back.”

Left tackle Andrew Thomas took part in practices Tuesday and Wednesday, Harbaugh said, while nursing shoulder and foot injuries. Thomas said he and trainers are managing the situation.

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