Browns QB race under Monken remains wide open as offseason enters organized practice stage

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Todd Monken reiterated two points about the quarterback competition between Deshaun Watson and Shedeur Sanders as…

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Todd Monken reiterated two points about the quarterback competition between Deshaun Watson and Shedeur Sanders as the Cleveland Browns held their second voluntary organized team activity practice on Wednesday.

Both are doing well, and the only deadline the Browns’ first-year coach has in mind for naming a starter is by the Sept. 13 opener at Jacksonville.

“Nothing’s really changed other than it’s a different day and you’re firing the same questions,” Monken said. “I mean, we’re going to rotate those guys and play the best player, and we’ll see.”

Watson and Sanders both got plenty of snaps with the first team in 11-on-11 drills. Watson’s came at the beginning and Sanders’ were later.

Even though Monken isn’t tipping his hand on who might have the advantage after one month of offseason work, he has liked the progress both have made so far.

Watson, who missed last season after tearing his Achilles tendon twice, has gone 9-10 as Cleveland’s starter since being acquired from Houston in 2022. He has 19 touchdown passes, 12 interceptions and an 80.7 passer rating.

Monken, named Cleveland’s coach on Jan. 28, lauded Watson’s athleticism despite multiple injuries.

“I wouldn’t say it’s a surprise, but it’s exciting to see — it’s a weapon for him. It’s one of his superpowers, his athleticism,” Monken said.

Watson connected on a deep ball with rookie Denzel Boston. The second-round pick made the catch in the end zone while being covered by Tyson Campbell and Ronnie Hickman.

Even though Watson’s future in Cleveland appeared to be bleak last year, Monken said he is giving everyone a clean slate.

“I think it’s really cool that he still has an opportunity, with a chance, to showcase his ability and see where he’s at. I’m all for it,” Monken said.

Sanders also got kudos for his offseason progress after an eventful rookie season. The much-hyped fifth-round pick started the final seven games, going 3-4 with seven touchdown passes, 10 interceptions and a 68.1 passer rating, while struggling at times with footwork and learning the playbook.

“I think Shedeur’s come miles in terms of his progressions, getting the ball out, his understanding of concepts. I think he’s really, really come a long way,” Monken said.

One thing Monken wasn’t pleased about with any of his quarterbacks was interceptions or missed passes during some of the team drills.

“Yeah, we threw interceptions in seven-on-seven, for God’s sake. I mean, who does that? There’s no pass rush. I mean, it’s embarrassing,” he said.

Despite a new head coach and defensive coordinator, AP Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett is not expected to be at any of the Browns’ practices until the mandatory minicamp begins on June 9. Monken said he has not yet met face-to-face with Garrett, who set the NFL’s single-season sack record last year with 23.

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