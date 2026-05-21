A new Raiders offensive line and the same heavy workload: Ashton Jeanty’s Year 2 test

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Ashton Jeanty spent his rookie season last year running behind an injured and ineffective Raiders offensive…

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Ashton Jeanty spent his rookie season last year running behind an injured and ineffective Raiders offensive line, often getting met in the backfield by a defender just after being handed the ball.

He still found a way to rush for 975 yards and total 1,321 yards from scrimmage, even if it usually was a grind to get there.

Now Jeanty, the sixth overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft after a season at Boise State in which he finished second in the Heisman Trophy voting, is back and determined to exhibit his game- and tackle-breaking abilities for Las Vegas.

That process is underway with organized team activities taking place.

“I think the pace of an NFL game, everything happens quicker,” Jeanty said. “So just speeding up my process and how I operate each and every single play.”

Jeanty averaged just 1.6 yards per rush before contact, third lowest among backs last season with more than 100 carries, according to Pro Football Reference.

He played behind a front that for most of the season was without its best lineman, left tackle Kolton Miller, after an ankle injury in Week 4. The Raiders also lured three-time Pro Bowl center Tyler Linderbaum from Baltimore by making him the league’s highest-paid interior offensive lineman with a three-year, $81 million contract that includes $60 million guaranteed.

Those two alone should make it a better line, and there are other reasons to think there could be genuine improvement with strong competition at the remaining three spots.

“The rookies got in last week, so we had dinner, got some barbecue,” Miller said. “That’s all part of building chemistry. I know we spend so much time during OTAs and seems like we don’t have a lot of time off, but I think going the extra mile and having dinner every now and then, getting the guys together is really important.”

What it all means will play out in the coming months, especially when the season begins in September.

Las Vegas, then under coach Pete Carroll, wasn’t shy about putting Jeanty to work. He carried 266 times, seventh highest in the league and tops among rookies.

The Raiders drafted Arkansas running back Mike Washington Jr. in the fourth round last month, and he could take some of the load off Jeanty and help preserve the second-year back.

But first-year coach Klint Kubiak didn’t want to hear that.

“I think it’s important to have a quality second back, but the best player has got to play, and we got to get them on the field as much as we can,” Kubiak said. “I don’t know the play snap percentage, but you look at Christian McCaffrey, his play snap percentage is high. So those great backs, they don’t want to come off the field.”

McCaffrey’s 311 rushes last season for San Francisco were second only to the 323 times Indianapolis handed Jonathan Taylor the ball.

Jeanty appears to be in lockstep with his coach about contributing as much as he can.

“Obviously, I want to help the team win as much as I can, and if I don’t have to, I don’t want to come off the field,” Jeanty said.

Crosby on track to be ready for camp

Kubiak said pass rusher Maxx Crosby, who underwent knee surgery in January, is on target to take part in training camp in July.

The Ravens nixed a trade for Crosby on March 11 over what they called a failed physical, sending him back to Las Vegas.

Known for his nonstop energy and willingness to play through injuries, Crosby was a spectator at OTAs on Wednesday after going through pre-practice stretches.

“You didn’t have to ask him to do that,” Kubiak said. “He’s going to be there as much as possible, and he knows that we’re counting on him to be a leader. So he’s showing his face. He’s also very engaged in the meetings and he’s one of those guys you got to say, ‘Whoa’ to. You have got to pull him back. He might jump in there in team period if you’re not watching.”

Mendoza easing way into the lineup

The Raiders have made it clear they’re not going to rush No. 1 overall draft pick Fernando Mendoza, and that was obvious at practice. He worked as the third-team quarterback behind Kirk Cousins and Aidan O’Connell.

“He has not disappointed,” Kubiak said. “He’s working his tail off. It’s very important to him. Asks a lot of great questions when he gets on the field. He’s no BS. He’s all ball.”

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