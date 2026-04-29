Joe Gibbs and team members share reflections on life and career of Monte Coleman

Washington football greats are remembering Monte Coleman, a beloved linebacker from the franchise’s championship era, as a quiet leader whose presence resonated far beyond the field.

Washington football greats are remembering Monte Coleman, a beloved linebacker from the franchise’s championship era, as a quiet leader whose presence resonated far beyond the field.

Coleman died Sunday at age 68. He will be remembered at a public memorial service on May 8 at 11 a.m. at Grace Covenant Church, 4600 Brookfield Corporate Drive, Chantilly, Virginia.

Coleman spent his entire 16-year NFL career in Washington, earning a reputation as a steady, durable force and a respected teammate. He helped anchor defenses that won three Super Bowls in the 1980s and early ’90s.

But for many, his legacy is summed up by a simple pregame ritual raising his helmet high above his head, a wordless signal that became iconic.

The helmet-raising gesture before games remains one of the enduring images of Coleman’s career. Offensive tackle Joe Jacoby said it symbolized accountability and pride without a single shouted word.

“That’s an iconic memory and vision of him holding up the helmet,” Jacoby said. “With raising that helmet, you’ve got to represent this. This is who we are. And he didn’t have to yell or scream. He just held up the helmet, and everybody knew.”

Hall of Fame coach Joe Gibbs, who coached Coleman for most of his career, said the linebacker led by example, both on and off the field.

“He was really respected by his teammates, leading by example through his preparation and his workout routines,” Gibbs said. “He really had a tremendous work ethic. But more impressive than all of that is the type of person that Monte was. He truly was well liked by everyone he came into contact with.”

Former defensive end Charles Mann, who joined the team after its first Super Bowl run, described Coleman as a guiding presence in the locker room.

“This hurts,” Mann said. “He was like a big brother and Superman to us players that came when I did.”

Quarterback Joe Theismann remembered Coleman as an understated but constant presence.

“He was just a quiet guy, always had a smile on his face,” Theismann said. “He was a great locker room teammate, an incredible athlete and always a treat to be around.”

Former tight end Doc Walker reflected on Coleman’s strength toward the end of his life.

“At this point in someone’s life, the amount of pain and discomfort that he’s got to be in, I’m almost relieved that he’s at peace,” Walker said. “I’m happy and proud that I had him in my life and I just admire him.”

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