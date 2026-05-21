Robert Saleh says Cam Ward’s shoulder is ‘perfectly healthy’ as Titans install new offense

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward is about 10 pounds lighter as he works to connect with…

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward is about 10 pounds lighter as he works to connect with his sixth offensive coordinator in as many seasons.

He also has a pair of new wide receivers as well.

Better yet? The shoulder injury that knocked him out of the finale of his rookie season is not an issue during the team’s offseason program.

“His arm’s perfectly healthy,” new coach Robert Saleh said Thursday. “He’s slinging the ball. I mean, he’s got some good velocity on it. And just like everyone else, learning the system. But so far, so good.”

The No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 draft started every game as a rookie for the Titans, only to hurt his throwing shoulder on a touchdown run at Jacksonville. Ward needed only time and not surgery, though that didn’t calm fans worried about the quarterback’s health going into his second season.

Ward has been busy in the team’s offseason program. He said he believes the injury is past him even as he works to strengthen his shoulder to help protect it.

“And then just try to not have it happen again,” Ward said.

Cycling through coordinators can be a challenge for quarterbacks. The Titans hired Saleh, who brought in offensive coordinator Brian Daboll. Ward, who played at four colleges in four separate schemes before arriving in the NFL — where coach Brian Callahan lasted just six games — is busy studying again.

Ward said Daboll is a players’ coach who wants what’s best for the team and players. The quarterback also is working to try and see the offense from Daboll’s perspective and learn why he calls plays in certain situations.

Daboll wanted the Giants to draft Ward, only to lose out to Tennessee. Now he gets to run an offense centered on Ward’s skills.

“I do think it’s a perfect fit,” Ward said. “He’s going to put the ball in my hands as much as he needs to. He believes in not only myself, but the playmakers I have around me, the O-line to protect. Man, he’s a guy who all he wants to do is win.”

Ward didn’t do much of that last season as the Titans posted a second straight 3-14 record.

He threw for 3,169 yards, setting a rookie franchise record. He had 15 touchdown passes with seven interceptions — including only one pick over the final nine games of the season — with his 1.3% interception rate a single-season franchise mark.

The Titans also tried to give Ward more help for a passing offense that ranked 30th in the NFL last season, managing just 166.1 yards per game. They signed Wan’Dale Robinson in free agency, then drafted Carnell Tate with the No. 4 pick overall in April.

Robinson rejoined his former Giants coach in Daboll and is expected to work out of the slot for the Titans, and he has been watching practices this offseason with Ward and talking through what they see.

“Being in the slot, I have a lot of different options to go a lot different places and just making sure we’re on the same page with all of that is a pretty big deal,” Robinson said. “And I feel like we’re coming along at it pretty well too.”

Front office change

The Titans hired Dave Gardi as executive vice president of football operations Wednesday. He spent the last two seasons with Washington and worked at the NFL office for 21 years, the last 10 as senior vice president of football operations. He will report to general manager Mike Borgonzi.

Chad Brinker stepped down April 28 as president of football operations.

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