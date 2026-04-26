3-time Super Bowl winner, Washington linebacker Monte Coleman dead at 68

Monte Coleman was a linebacker for Washington from 1979 to 1994 and played a vital role on three Super Bowl-winning teams. He was inducted into the Commanders Ring of Fame in 2015.

Monte Coleman (51) of Washington’s NFL franchise runs with the ball during an NFL football game against the New York Giants on Nov. 28, 1993 at RFK Stadium in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Mitchell Layton/Getty Images) Photo by Mitchell Layton/Getty Images Linebacker Monte Coleman (51) of Washington’s NFL franchise looks on from the field before a game against the Philadelphia Eagles at RFK Stadium on Nov. 27, 1983 in Washington, D.C. Washington defeated the Eagles 28-24. (Photo by George Gojkovich/Getty Images) Photo by George Gojkovich/Getty Images Arkansas-Pine Bluff head coach Monte Coleman argues a call in the first half of an NCAA college football game for the SWAC championship against Jackson State at Legion Field in Birmingham, Ala., Saturday, Dec. 8, 2012. (AP Photo/Dave Martin) AP Photo/Dave Martin Washington linebacker Monte Coleman, right, ducks in inside pitch as linebacker Ravin Caldwell gets set to make the catch at practice in Bloomington, Minnesota, on Thursday, Jan. 23, 1992. Assistant strength coach Steve Wetzel acts as the umpire as they clowned before practice. (AP Photo/Greg Gibson) AP Photo/Greg Gibson NFL Legend Monte Coleman announces a selection for the Washington Football Team during the 2nd round of the NFL football draft, Friday April 29, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan, File) AP Photo/Gregory Payan, File ( 1 /5) Share This Gallery: Share This:

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Monte Coleman, who played 16 seasons with Washington’s NFL franchise, has died. He was 68.

His death was announced Sunday by the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff and the Washington Commanders.

No cause of death was detailed.

He played linebacker for Washington from 1979 to 1994, appearing in 215 regular-season games, second only to Hall of Famer Darrell Green for most in franchise history. Coleman was part of three Super Bowl‑winning teams and ranks second in franchise history in solo tackles.

“Coach Coleman represented everything we strive for at UAPB excellence, integrity, and a relentless commitment to developing our student-athletes,” University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff Vice Chancellor and Director of Athletics Chris Robinson said in a news release.

“His legacy is not only written in championships and honors, but in the lives he changed every single day,” Robinson said.

Coleman was born Nov. 4, 1957, in Pine Bluff, Arkansas. He began his college career as a walk-on at Central Arkansas before being selected by Washington in the 11th round of the NFL draft in 1979.

Coleman later returned to UAPB as a linebackers coach before serving as head football coach from 2008 to 2017. His tenure included a Southwestern Athletic Conference championship in 2012.

Washington Commanders owner Josh Harris said Coleman was one of the greatest players in franchise history.

“He was one of the pillars of our championship defenses having played for all three Super Bowl-winning teams. His durability and leadership set the standard for what it meant to suit up for the Burgundy & Gold,” Washington Commanders owner Josh Harris said in a statement.

“Monte will be sorely missed. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Coleman family, his friends and all who knew him,” Harris said.

“He may not have invented the position of nickel linebacker,” then-general manager Charley Casserly said when Coleman retired in 1995. “But he rose it to a level which has not been seen since.”

Coleman was inducted into Washington’s Ring of Fame in 2015.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

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