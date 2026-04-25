Dolphins’ new coach and GM bet big on toughness in the NFL draft

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Dolphins general manager Jon-Eric Sullivan and coach Jeff Hafley articulated their goal weeks ago: They…

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Dolphins general manager Jon-Eric Sullivan and coach Jeff Hafley articulated their goal weeks ago: They wanted to rebuild the franchise around toughness and physicality.

They walked away from their first draft in Miami with the players they wanted.

“I would say it was collaborative, cohesive,” Sullivan said. “I felt like we executed. I felt like we helped the Miami Dolphins. I speak for both of us when we talk about the excitement of the players we drafted and the culture we’re trying to build.”

The Dolphins had 13 picks, and they used the first two on Alabama offensive tackle Kadyn Proctor (12th overall) and San Diego State cornerback Chris Johnson (27th) — players who fit the mold of toughness and are expected to be tone-setters.

Proctor was the biggest offensive lineman in the draft at 6-foot-7, 352 pounds. He will be tasked with protecting new quarterback Malik Willis and making things easier in the run game for De’Von Achane. Johnson, known for his physicality and versatility, will have a chance to start right away because of the holes in Miami’s secondary.

“I believe this is a physical game,” Hafley said, “and you need tough guys to play this game and guys who want to be physical. If you look at this (draft) list and watch how hard these guys play, I think it’s impressive.”

Dolphins wanted Proctor no matter what

The Dolphins needed offensive line help, but given Sullivan’s stated approach of taking the best player available, it was somewhat surprising when they used their first pick on Proctor when projected difference-makers like Miami Hurricanes edge rusher Rueben Bain Jr. and Ohio State safety Caleb Downs were available.

Sullivan said the Dolphins targeted Proctor specifically. They had no desire to deviate from their plan, regardless of how the draft board unfolded.

“His height, weight, speed, production, the things that he can do on the football field for a man his size, he’s an outlier,” Sullivan said. “There’s not many like him. That’s no shot at Caleb Downs, a phenomenal, phenomenal football player, and he’ll have a great career … but we had a lot of conviction on Proctor being a very unique player in this draft and one that we can build around for years. We invested in Malik, and it was important for us to protect him.”

Proctor has a “1972” tattoo on the knuckles of his right hand, honoring the year his stepfather was born.

That also happens to be the year that the Dolphins completed the NFL’s only perfect season en route to their first Super Bowl win.

“I suppose it was meant to be,” Proctor said at his introductory news conference.

Texas ties

Miami drafted linebacker Jacob Rodriguez out of Texas Tech to possibly follow in the footsteps of Red Raiders alum and Dolphins Hall of Famer Zach Thomas. Miami also selected Texas Tech wide receiver Caleb Douglas in the third round and took linebacker Trey Moore, safety Michael Taaffe and guard DJ Campbell out of Texas.

That’s five players from Texas schools.

At least one Dolphins veteran was thrilled about the Texas ties. Former Red Raider Jordyn Brooks was so excited the team drafted Rodriguez and Douglas that the veteran linebacker came to the Dolphins’ practice facility shortly after the picks were made on Friday night.

“It was cool to have him in the draft room,” Sullivan said. “He was gassed up, and he got us fired up.”

Addressing receiver

After releasing veteran Tyreek Hill and trading away star Jaylen Waddle, Miami drafted three receivers, including Douglas and Louisville’s Chris Bell.

Both fit what Miami was looking for in size. Douglas — 6-4, 205 pounds — was praised for his length. Bell — 6-2, 220 pounds — is strong and explosive.

The Dolphins used a third-round pick on Bell, who Sullivan estimated would not have fallen that far if he wasn’t recovering from an ACL injury suffered in November.

Sullivan said the Dolphins expect Bell to be available to play at some point next season, but the draft pick was about a “long-term investment” in the type of player Bell can become. He was Louisville’s leading receiver and had nine receptions, 136 yards and two TDs when the Cardinals played the Hurricanes at the Dolphins’ Hard Rock Stadium in October.

“Just seeing me drop down the board, it hurt,” said Bell, who had ACL surgery four months ago. “But I know I pla“ better with a chip on my shoulder, so God did that for a reason.”

All in on Willis

Sullivan has said he plans to bring as much competition as possible into the quarterback room, including potentially drafting a quarterback every year.

Nonetheless, the Dolphins decided against using one of their picks on a QB. Sullivan said he still plans to bring in competition, but he was comfortable enough with Willis, Quinn Ewers and Cam Miller to use those picks on other positions.

“It came up a couple times throughout the course of the weekend,” Sullivan said. “We just felt like the better option was the other pick. Just a chance for a guy to get on the field and help us this year with where we are as a roster. Certainly not backing off what I said initially. We will take a quarterback every, or every other year when we have the opportunity. … We like our room. We’re in good shape.”

The rest of the new Dolphins

Miami also selected Ohio State tight end Will Kacmarek (third round), Pittsburgh linebacker Kyle Louis (fourth), Missouri wide receiver Kevin Coleman Jr. (fifth), Mississippi State tight end Seydou Traore (fifth) and Iowa edge rusher Max Llewellyn (seventh).

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