Boston World Cup host committee says tailgating will be allowed for Foxborough games

BOSTON (AP) — Tailgating will be allowed prior to World Cup games in Gillette Stadium, after all. The Boston World…

BOSTON (AP) — Tailgating will be allowed prior to World Cup games in Gillette Stadium, after all.

The Boston World Cup host committee said Monday that FIFA reversed its initial stance that no tailgating would be allowed at any of the 104 matches during the tournament, to be played in the U.S., Mexico and Canada from June 11 to July 19.

Six group-stage matches will be played at the home of the NFL’s New England Patriots in Foxborough, south of Boston, plus a quarterfinal on July 9.

The committee said the shift conforms with local policies that allow tailgating “like any other event hosted at the stadium as there are no venue restrictions or local public safety restrictions in place that would prohibit it.”

Those events include games hosted by the Patriots and Major League Soccer’s New England Revolution, and concerts.

Space will be severely reduced from what is normally available. There are about 20,000 parking spots available for Patriots games, but there will be only around 5,000 for public use during the World Cup.

The Metro Boston Transit Authority has set train prices at $80 round trip from Boston to Foxborough for tournament games, four times what it charges for NFL and MLS games. There also is an express bus option that will depart from various Boston-area locations, which will cost $95 round trip.

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AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/fifa-world-cup

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