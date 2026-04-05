5 Ohio State players to attend the first round of the NFL draft on April 23

NEW YORK (AP) — Five Ohio State players plan to attend the first round of the NFL draft on April…

NEW YORK (AP) — Five Ohio State players plan to attend the first round of the NFL draft on April 23.

Defensive back Caleb Downs, defensive tackle Kayden McDonald, linebacker Arvell Reese, linebacker Sonny Styles and wide receiver Carnell Tate will be in the green room in Pittsburgh waiting for their name to be called before coming out to applause and receive congratulations and a hug from NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell.

Ohio State has a chance to join Michigan State in 1967 and Notre Dame in 1946 as the only schools to have four players selected in the top 10.

Two players each from Alabama and Miami plan to attend. The Crimson Tide will be represented by offensive tackle Kadyn Proctor and quarterback Ty Simpson while the Hurricanes have defensive end Rueben Bain Jr. and offensive lineman Francis Mauigoa.

The other players attending are Texas Tech linebacker David Bailey; LSU defensive back Mansoor Delane; Auburn defensive end Keldric Faulk; Southern California wide receiver Makai Lemon; Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love; and Arizona State wide receiver Jordyn Tyson.

Heisman Trophy winner and Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza, the projected first overall pick by the Las Vegas Raiders, is expected to watch the draft with family and friends in Miami.

The last top overall pick not in attendance at the draft was Travon Walker when he was selected by Jacksonville in 2022.

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