Matthew Stafford and Puka Nacua help Rams stay tied atop NFC West with 45-17 win over Cardinals

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Matthew Stafford dominated on the field before being serenaded with “M-V-P!” chants off of it, soaking in some locker room praise from teammates after another stellar performance that led his Los Angeles Rams to a 45-17 win over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.

The 37-year-old quarterback has rarely looked better in his 17-year NFL career.

It’s a big reason why the Rams look like one of the best teams in the league.

“That’s our guy — No. 9,” receiver Puka Nacua said. “Without him, we wouldn’t be operating the way we do. It’s always fun when we get to show him some praise.”

Stafford threw for 281 yards and three touchdowns, Nacua and Blake Corum both scored twice and the Rams (10-3) scored 35 unanswered points to bounce back from last week’s turnover-filled loss to Carolina. Los Angeles won for the seventh time in eight games to stay tied with Seattle atop the NFC West, one game ahead of San Francisco.

“It’s fun — they’re great teammates,” Stafford said of the “M-V-P!” chants. “Only reason anyone is saying something like that about me is because of those guys. I’m appreciative — I love going to work with them.”

The reeling Cardinals (3-10) have lost five straight and 10 of 11.

Los Angeles fell into an early 7-0 hole but rallied for a 24-10 lead by halftime, scoring just before the break on a beautiful 28-yard throw over the middle from Stafford to Nacua, who had six catches for 136 yards in the first half. The Rams also scored on a pair of 2-yard runs — one each by Kyren Williams and Corum.

Los Angeles piled up 306 yards in the first half and finished with 530. Stafford completed 22 of 31 passes, including a few in tight windows that only a handful of QBs in the league would even think of trying to make.

“I thought Matthew was outstanding,” Rams coach Sean McVay said. “He was great — thought he saw the field really well. He threw the ball with accuracy and anticipation.”

McVay had a rough week, missing some preparation time on Friday and Saturday because of an illness. You could never tell by the way the Rams played on Sunday.

Los Angeles capped its offensive onslaught with two straight touchdowns on the first plays of drives.

Nate Landman intercepted Jacoby Brissett’s pass late in the third and the Rams scored on the next play when Stafford hit Nacua for a 31-yard touchdown and a 38-10 lead. On LA’s next possession, Corum eluded the Cardinals’ flat-footed defense for a 48-yard TD run to make it 45-10.

Nacua had 167 yards receiving and Corum had 128 yards rushing.

“Give credit to LA,” Cardinals coach Jonathan Gannon said. “They were better than us in every facet of the game — coaching, playing, offense, defense, special teams. That was very humbling. At one point, it’s 10-10, and then you look up and you’re down a lot of points quick.”

The injury-depleted Cardinals took a 7-0 lead less than three minutes into the game after a crisp, five-play, 67-yard drive that ended with Brissett’s 19-yard touchdown pass to Michael Wilson.

Wilson caught 11 passes for 142 yards and two touchdowns. Brissett — starting his eighth straight game in place of injured starter Kyler Murray — completed 25 of 44 passes for 271 yards, two TDs and an interception.

Trey McBride had five catches for 58 yards. It was his 15th straight game with at least five catches, tying the league record for a tight end set by Travis Kelce.

Arizona suffered another lopsided loss at the hands of a division rival. The Cardinals were thumped by the Seahawks 44-22 in Week 10 and lost to the 49ers 41-22 in Week 11.

The Rams have won 15 of their past 18 against the Cardinals.

Injuries

Rams: CB Darious Williams (tibia) was one of five inactives.

Cardinals: CB Max Melton (heel), WR Marvin Harrison Jr. (heel), RB Emari Demercado (ankle), S Dadrion Taylor-Demerson (ankle), WR Xavier Weaver (hamstring) and DL Walter Nolen III (knee) were among a long list of players who missed the game because of injuries. … DL Bilal Nichols (knee) left in the second quarter and didn’t return. … LT Paris Johnson Jr. (knee) left in the third and didn’t return. … S Jalen Thompson (hamstring) left in the fourth and didn’t return.

Up next

Rams: Host the Detroit Lions next Sunday.

Cardinals: At the Houston Texans next Sunday.

