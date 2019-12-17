NFL announces 2 Redskins players will be on 2020 Pro Bowl roster

The NFL has announced the lineup for the 2020 Pro Bowl in January and two Redskins have been selected for the NFC roster.
‘Skins guard Brandon Scherff and punter Tress Way were both selected to appear in the Pro Bowl. The game is scheduled for Jan. 26, 2020.
It’s the third time Scherff has been selected for the game; however, he will be sitting it out after being placed on injured reserve on Tuesday with elbow and shoulder injuries. He will not play for the remainder of the season.
Way was the only Washington player selected as a starter on the 2020 NFC roster. Way currently leads all NFC punters in net yards and has left opposing teams inside the 20-yard line 24 times this season.
The Baltimore Ravens had a staggering 12 players selected for the Pro Bowl. They join the 2007 Dallas Cowboys and 1973 Miami Dolphins as the only teams to have 12 or more players selected to play in the Pro Bowl since 1970.
Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is among those selected as starters for the game.
Teammates joining Jackson in starting will be tackle Ronnie Stanley, guard Marshal Yanda, fullback Patrick Ricard, kicker Justin Tucker and long snapper Morgan Cox. This is the eighth time Yanda has been selected for the Pro Bowl.
Ravens free safety Earl Thomas has also been selected for the AFC roster, marking the seventh time he has been selected to play in a Pro Bowl.
The roster will likely shift as the game gets closer, as some players will undoubtedly have to skip the game due to injuries, while others will be bound for the Super Bowl and be unable to attend.
The New York Giants and the Miami Dolphins were the only teams not to have any players selected to play in the game.
See the full 2020 Pro Bowl roster by position below. Starters are denoted in bold.
AFC PRO BOWL ROSTER BY POSITION
OFFENSE
- Wide receiver: DeAndre Hopkins, Houston Texans; Keenan Allen, Los Angeles Chargers; Jarvis Landry, Cleveland Browns; Tyreek Hill, Kansas City Chiefs
- Tackle: Ronnie Stanley, Baltimore Ravens; Laremy Tunsil, Houston Texans; Trent Brown, Oakland Raiders
- Guard: Marshal Yanda, Baltimore Ravens; Quenton Nelson, Indianapolis Colts; David DeCastro, Pittsburgh Steelers
- Center: Maurkice Pouncey, Pittsburgh Steelers; Rodney Hudson, Oakland Raiders
- Tight end: Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs; Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens
- Quarterback: Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens; Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs; Deshaun Watson, Houston Texans
- Running back: Nick Chubb, Cleveland Browns; Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans; Mark Ingram, Baltimore Ravens
- Fullback: Patrick Ricard, Baltimore Ravens
DEFENSE
- Defensive end: Joey Bosa, Los Angeles Chargers; Frank Clark, Kansas City Chiefs; Calais Campbell, Jacksonville Jaguars
- Interior lineman: Cameron Heyward, Pittsburgh Steelers; Chris Jones, Kansas City Chiefs; Geno Atkins, Cincinnati Bengals
- Outside linebacker: Von Miller, Denver Broncos; T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh Steelers; Matt Judon, Baltimore Ravens
- Inside linebacker: Darius Leonard, Indianapolis Colts; Dont’a Hightower, New England Patriots
- Cornerback: Stephon Gilmore, New England Patriots; Tre’Davious White, Buffallo Bills; Marcus Peters, Baltimore Ravens; Marlon Humphrey, Baltimore Ravens
- Free safety: Minkah Fitzpatrick, Pittsburgh Steelers; Earl Thomas, Baltimore Ravens
- Strong safety: Jamal Adams, New York Jets
SPECIAL TEAMS
- Kicker: Justin Tucker, Baltimore Ravens
- Long snapper: Morgan Cox, Baltimore Ravens
- Punter: Brett Kern, Tennessee Titans
- Return specialist: Mecole Hardman, Kansas City Chiefs
- Special teamer: Matthew Slater, New England Patriots
NFC PRO BOWL ROSTER BY POSITION
OFFENSE
- Wide receiver: Julio Jones, Atlanta Falcons; Michael Thomas, New Orleans Saints; Mike Evans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers; Chris Godwin, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Tackle: David Bakhtiari, Green Bay Packers; Tyron Smith, Dallas Cowboys; Terron Armstead, New Orleans Saints;
- Guard: Zack Martin, Dallas Cowboys; Brandon Brooks, Philadelphia Eagles; Brandon Scherff, Washington Redskins
- Center: Jason Kelce, Philadelphia Eagles; Travis Frederick, Dallas Cowboys
- Tight end: George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers; Zach Ertz, Philadelphia Eagles
- Quarterback: Russell Wilson, Seattle Seahawks; Drew Brees, New Orleans Saints; Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers
- Running back: Dalvin Cook, Minnesota Vikings; Christian McCaffrey, Carolina Panthers; Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas Cowboys
- Fullback: Kyle Juszczyk, San Francisco 49ers
DEFENSE
- Defensive end: Cameron Jordan, New Orleans Saints; Nick Bosa, San Francisco 49ers; Danielle Hunter, Minnesota Vikings
- Interior lineman: Aaron Donald, Los Angeles Rams; Fletcher Cox, Philadelphia Eagles; Grady Jarrett, Atlanta Falcons
- Outside linebacker: Chandler Jones, Arizona Cardinals; Khalil Mack, Chicago Bears; Shaquil Barrett, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Inside linebacker: Bobby Wagner, Seattle Seahawks; Luke Kuechly, Carolina Panthers
- Cornerback: Marshon Lattimore, New Orleans Saints; Richard Sherman, San Francisco 49ers; Darius Slay, Detroit Lions; Jalen Ramsey, Los Angeles Rams
- Free safety: Budda Baker, Arizona Cardinals; Eddie Jackson, Chicago Bears
- Strong safety: Harrison Smith, Minnesota Vikings
SPECIAL TEAMS
- Kicker: Wil Lutz, New Orleans Saints
- Long snapper: Rick Lovato, Philadelphia Eagles
- Punter: Tress Way, Washington Redskins
- Return specialist: Deonte Harris, New Orleans Saints
- Special teamer: Cordarrelle Patterson, Chicago Bears
The Associated Press Contributed to this report.
