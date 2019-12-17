NFL announces 2 Redskins players will be on 2020 Pro Bowl roster

The NFL has announced the roster for the 2020 Pro Bowl in January and two Redskins have been selected for the AFC roster.

‘Skins guard Brandon Scherff and punter Tress Way were both selected to appear in the Pro Bowl. The game is scheduled for Jan. 26, 2020.

It’s the third time Scherff has been selected for the game; however, he will be sitting it out after being placed on injured reserve on Tuesday with elbow and shoulder injuries. He will not play for the remainder of the season.

Way was the only Washington player selected as a starter on the 2020 NFC roster. Way currently leads all NFC punters in net yards and has left opposing teams inside the 20-yard line 24 times this season.

The Baltimore Ravens had a staggering 12 players selected for the Pro Bowl. They join the 2007 Dallas Cowboys and 1973 Miami Dolphins as the only teams to have 12 or more players selected to play in the Pro Bowl since 1970.

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is among those selected as starters for the game.

Teammates joining Jackson in starting will be tackle Ronnie Stanley, guard Marshal Yanda, fullback Patrick Ricard, kicker Justin Tucker and long snapper Morgan Cox. This is the eighth time Yanda has been selected for the Pro Bowl.

Ravens free safety Earl Thomas has also been selected for the AFC roster, marking the seventh time he has been selected to play in a Pro Bowl.

The roster will likely shift as the game gets closer, as some players will undoubtedly have to skip the game due to injuries, while others will be bound for the Super Bowl and be unable to attend.

The New York Giants and the Miami Dolphins were the only teams not to have any players selected to play in the game.

See the full 2020 Pro Bowl roster by position below. Starters are denoted in bold.

AFC PRO BOWL ROSTER BY POSITION

OFFENSE

Wide receiver: DeAndre Hopkins , Houston Texans; Keenan Allen , Los Angeles Chargers; Jarvis Landry, Cleveland Browns; Tyreek Hill, Kansas City Chiefs

, Houston Texans; , Los Angeles Chargers; Jarvis Landry, Cleveland Browns; Tyreek Hill, Kansas City Chiefs Tackle: Ronnie Stanley , Baltimore Ravens; Laremy Tunsil , Houston Texans; Trent Brown, Oakland Raiders

, Baltimore Ravens; , Houston Texans; Trent Brown, Oakland Raiders Guard: Marshal Yanda , Baltimore Ravens; Quenton Nelson , Indianapolis Colts; David DeCastro, Pittsburgh Steelers

, Baltimore Ravens; , Indianapolis Colts; David DeCastro, Pittsburgh Steelers Center: Maurkice Pouncey , Pittsburgh Steelers; Rodney Hudson, Oakland Raiders

, Pittsburgh Steelers; Rodney Hudson, Oakland Raiders Tight end: Travis Kelce , Kansas City Chiefs; Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens

, Kansas City Chiefs; Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens Quarterback: Lamar Jackson , Baltimore Ravens; Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs; Deshaun Watson, Houston Texans

, Baltimore Ravens; Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs; Deshaun Watson, Houston Texans Running back: Nick Chubb , Cleveland Browns; Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans; Mark Ingram, Baltimore Ravens

, Cleveland Browns; Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans; Mark Ingram, Baltimore Ravens Fullback: Patrick Ricard, Baltimore Ravens

DEFENSE

Defensive end: Joey Bosa, Los Angeles Chargers; Frank Clark , Kansas City Chiefs; Calais Campbell, Jacksonville Jaguars

Los Angeles Chargers; , Kansas City Chiefs; Calais Campbell, Jacksonville Jaguars Interior lineman: Cameron Heyward , Pittsburgh Steelers; Chris Jones , Kansas City Chiefs; Geno Atkins, Cincinnati Bengals

, Pittsburgh Steelers; , Kansas City Chiefs; Geno Atkins, Cincinnati Bengals Outside linebacker: Von Miller , Denver Broncos; T.J. Watt , Pittsburgh Steelers; Matt Judon, Baltimore Ravens

, Denver Broncos; , Pittsburgh Steelers; Matt Judon, Baltimore Ravens Inside linebacker: Darius Leonard , Indianapolis Colts; Dont’a Hightower, New England Patriots

, Indianapolis Colts; Dont’a Hightower, New England Patriots Cornerback: Stephon Gilmore , New England Patriots; Tre’Davious White , Buffallo Bills; Marcus Peters, Baltimore Ravens; Marlon Humphrey, Baltimore Ravens

, New England Patriots; , Buffallo Bills; Marcus Peters, Baltimore Ravens; Marlon Humphrey, Baltimore Ravens Free safety: Minkah Fitzpatrick , Pittsburgh Steelers; Earl Thomas, Baltimore Ravens

, Pittsburgh Steelers; Earl Thomas, Baltimore Ravens Strong safety: Jamal Adams, New York Jets

SPECIAL TEAMS

Kicker: Justin Tucker , Baltimore Ravens

, Baltimore Ravens Long snapper: Morgan Cox , Baltimore Ravens

, Baltimore Ravens Punter: Brett Kern , Tennessee Titans

, Tennessee Titans Return specialist: Mecole Hardman , Kansas City Chiefs

, Kansas City Chiefs Special teamer: Matthew Slater, New England Patriots

NFC PRO BOWL ROSTER BY POSITION

OFFENSE

Wide receiver: Julio Jones , Atlanta Falcons; Michael Thomas , New Orleans Saints; Mike Evans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers; Chris Godwin, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

, Atlanta Falcons; , New Orleans Saints; Mike Evans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers; Chris Godwin, Tampa Bay Buccaneers Tackle: David Bakhtiari , Green Bay Packers; Tyron Smith , Dallas Cowboys; Terron Armstead, New Orleans Saints;

, Green Bay Packers; , Dallas Cowboys; Terron Armstead, New Orleans Saints; Guard: Zack Martin , Dallas Cowboys; Brandon Brooks , Philadelphia Eagles; Brandon Scherff, Washington Redskins

, Dallas Cowboys; , Philadelphia Eagles; Brandon Scherff, Washington Redskins Center: Jason Kelce , Philadelphia Eagles; Travis Frederick, Dallas Cowboys

, Philadelphia Eagles; Travis Frederick, Dallas Cowboys Tight end: George Kittle , San Francisco 49ers; Zach Ertz, Philadelphia Eagles

, San Francisco 49ers; Zach Ertz, Philadelphia Eagles Quarterback: Russell Wilson , Seattle Seahawks; Drew Brees, New Orleans Saints; Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers

, Seattle Seahawks; Drew Brees, New Orleans Saints; Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers Running back: Dalvin Cook , Minnesota Vikings; Christian McCaffrey, Carolina Panthers; Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas Cowboys

, Minnesota Vikings; Christian McCaffrey, Carolina Panthers; Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas Cowboys Fullback: Kyle Juszczyk, San Francisco 49ers

DEFENSE

Defensive end: Cameron Jordan , New Orleans Saints; Nick Bosa , San Francisco 49ers; Danielle Hunter, Minnesota Vikings

, New Orleans Saints; , San Francisco 49ers; Danielle Hunter, Minnesota Vikings Interior lineman: Aaron Donald , Los Angeles Rams; Fletcher Cox , Philadelphia Eagles; Grady Jarrett, Atlanta Falcons

, Los Angeles Rams; , Philadelphia Eagles; Grady Jarrett, Atlanta Falcons Outside linebacker: Chandler Jones , Arizona Cardinals; Khalil Mack , Chicago Bears; Shaquil Barrett, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

, Arizona Cardinals; , Chicago Bears; Shaquil Barrett, Tampa Bay Buccaneers Inside linebacker: Bobby Wagner , Seattle Seahawks; Luke Kuechly, Carolina Panthers

, Seattle Seahawks; Luke Kuechly, Carolina Panthers Cornerback: Marshon Lattimore , New Orleans Saints; Richard Sherman , San Francisco 49ers; Darius Slay, Detroit Lions; Jalen Ramsey, Los Angeles Rams

, New Orleans Saints; , San Francisco 49ers; Darius Slay, Detroit Lions; Jalen Ramsey, Los Angeles Rams Free safety: Budda Baker , Arizona Cardinals; Eddie Jackson, Chicago Bears

, Arizona Cardinals; Eddie Jackson, Chicago Bears Strong safety: Harrison Smith, Minnesota Vikings

SPECIAL TEAMS

Kicker: Wil Lutz , New Orleans Saints

, New Orleans Saints Long snapper: Rick Lovato , Philadelphia Eagles

, Philadelphia Eagles Punter: Tress Way , Washington Redskins

, Washington Redskins Return specialist: Deonte Harris , New Orleans Saints

, New Orleans Saints Special teamer: Cordarrelle Patterson, Chicago Bears

The Associated Press Contributed to this report.

