Dolphins hiring former Eagles OC Kevin Patullo as pass game coordinator, AP source says

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Former Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo is joining the Miami Dolphins as their pass game coordinator, a person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the team had not announced the hiring. ESPN first reported the move.

Patullo was let go by the Eagles last month after a lackluster season calling plays. He’ll now join new Dolphins coach Jeff Hafley’s staff and return to the role he held before being promoted to Philadelphia’s offensive coordinator in 2025.

Patullo had been the Eagle’s passing game coordinator since 2021, but when the Eagles lost OC Kellen Moore after winning the Super Bowl in 2025 — Moore took the head job in New Orleans — they turned to Patullo to maintain familiarity and continuity for quarterback Jalen Hurts, running back Saquon Barkley and receivers A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith.

The in-house move did not pan out. Philadelphia seemed out of sync most of the season, finishing 24th in total offense at 311.2 yards a game and 19th in scoring at 22.3 points a game.

Miami finished the season ranked 25th in total offense and 25th in passing offense at 184.4 yards per game.

Hafley has said his staff is nearly put together. He has brought in former Green Bay Packers linebackers coach Sean Duggan as defensive coordinator and former Buffalo Bills special teams coordinator Chris Tabor for the same role. Bobby Slowik was also promoted from pass game coordinator to offensive coordinator.

