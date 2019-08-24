Indianapolis Colts QB Andrew Luck announces plans to retire

Four time Pro Bowl Quarterback Andrew Luck has shockingly retired from the NFL.

The 29-year-old former number one overall draft pick has dealt with numerous injuries during his six year career with Indianapolis. After the Colts’ preseason loss to the Bears, Luck spoke to reporters, telling them “I’m in pain, I’m still in pain.”

Luck continued to answer questions for a few minutes, and mentioned how the injury process “has been tiring — I feel tired, not just in the physical sense.”

The Stanford grad won NFL comeback player of the year last year after missing all of 2017 with a shoulder injury that required treatment in Europe.

Jacoby Brissett will now be the starting Quarterback for the Colts.

