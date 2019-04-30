Baltimore Colts’ Gino Marchetti dies at 93

Baltimore Colts Hall of Fame defensive lineman Gino Marchetti died Monday at the age of 93.

Baltimore Colts legend and Pro Football Hall of Famer Gino Marchetti died of pneumonia Monday at Paoli Hospital in Paoli, Pennsylvania. He was 93.

The Smithers, West Virginia native attended the University of San Francisco before embarking on a 14-year NFL career, during which he played all but one season in Baltimore.

As a defensive tackle and defensive end, Marchetti went to 11 Pro Bowls and was named First Team All-Pro seven times. He had an interception and 13 fumble recoveries in his 161 career games.

After his NFL career, Marchetti and two teammates opened a fast-food chain called “Gino’s.”

The chain would grow from a single burger Dundalk burger joint to 469 locations before it was sold.

