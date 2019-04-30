202
Home » NFL News » Baltimore Colts' Gino Marchetti…

Baltimore Colts’ Gino Marchetti dies at 93

By Noah Frank | @NoahFrankWTOP April 30, 2019 11:55 am 04/30/2019 11:55am
24 Shares
Gino Marchetti died April 29, 2019 at age 93. He played 13 seasons with the Baltimore Colts. Marchetti is shown at the team's summer training camp at Western Maryland College, July 18, 1960. (AP Photo)

Baltimore Colts legend and Pro Football Hall of Famer Gino Marchetti died of pneumonia Monday at Paoli Hospital in Paoli, Pennsylvania. He was 93.

The Smithers, West Virginia native attended the University of San Francisco before embarking on a 14-year NFL career, during which he played all but one season in Baltimore.

As a defensive tackle and defensive end, Marchetti went to 11 Pro Bowls and was named First Team All-Pro seven times. He had an interception and 13 fumble recoveries in his 161 career games.

Marchetti died Monday.

After his NFL career, Marchetti and two teammates opened a fast-food chain called “Gino’s.”

The chain would grow from a single burger Dundalk burger joint to 469 locations before it was sold.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Gallery

PHOTOS: 2019 local deaths of note

See photos of local people who have died. They may be area politicians, people who made the news or local celebrities.

More News

Topics:
Baltimore Colts Baltimore, MD News Gino Marchetti Local News Maryland News NFL News noah frank Sports Washington, DC Sports
800

NFL News

Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!