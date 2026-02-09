Sports betting roundup: Kenneth Walker III leads Seahawks over Patriots in Super Bowl

Super Bowl 60 is in the books with the Seattle Seahawks defeating the New England Patriots 29-13. Seattle running back…

Super Bowl 60 is in the books with the Seattle Seahawks defeating the New England Patriots 29-13.

Seattle running back Kenneth Walker III took home MVP honors. Walker finished with 135 yards rushing and 26 yards receiving. Meanwhile, Patriots quarterback Drake Maye was sacked six times and threw two interceptions.

Here’s a look at how things played out at the BetMGM online sportsbook.

Trends of the Week

When it came to moneyline bets, the Seahawks closed -235 with 31% of the tickets and 57% of the money. Seattle closed as 4.5-point favorites and took in 59% of the bets and 53% of the money.

The total closed at 45.5, with the under hitting. The under took in 55% of the bets and 50% of the money.

Walker was +400 to win the MVP award and was the fourth-most popular player in terms of number of bets (6.3%) and fourth-most money (5.3%).

Seattle tight end A.J. Barner scored the first touchdown. He was +1200 and was the fifth-most bet player to score the first touchdown.

The five most popular player props to win that went over were: Maye over 35.5 rush yards (-110), Walker III over 20.5 receiving yards (-120), Maye over 0.5 interceptions thrown (-140), Cooper Kupp over 3.5 receptions (+120) and TreVeyon Henderson over 3.5 receiving yards (-130).

The five most popular player props to win that went under were: Stefon Diggs under 4.5 receptions made (+105), Jaxon Smith-Njigba under 91.5 receiving yards (-110), Rhamondre Stevenson under 14.5 rushing attempts (-140), Sam Darnold under 117.5 first half passing yards (-115) and Maye under 6.5 rushing attempts (+105).

Upset of the Week

Chris Gotterup shot a final-round 64 to force a playoff against Hideki Matsuyama at the WM Phoenix Open. He then birdied the first playoff hole to earn his second win of the season. Entering the event, he was +4000 to win and took in 3.5% of the bets and 1.5% of the money.

Coming Up

As soon as the NFL season, the odds for next year’s Super Bowl winner were released.

The Seahawks are the favorites at +800, followed the Rams at +900, the Ravens and Bills at +1200, and the Packers and Eagles at +1400.

Up next are the Lions, Chiefs, Chargers and Patriots at +1600, the 49ers at +1700 and the Broncos, Texans and Jaguars at +2000.

___

This column was provided to The Associated Press by BetMGM online sportsbook.

___

AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.