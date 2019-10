See photos of local people who have died. They may be area politicians, people who made the news or local celebrities.

See photos of local people who have died. They may be area politicians, people who made the news or local celebrities.

Virginia Governor Gerald Baliles, right, shares the podium with Virginia Lt. Governor L. Douglas Wilder, center, and Attorney General Mary Sue Terry, left, after the three were sworn in at the Capitol in Richmond, Virginia on Jan. 11, 1986. Baliles died Oct. 29, 2019. (AP Photo/Steve Helber) (ASSOCIATED PRESS/Steve Helber) In this Aug. 7, 2019, photo, Rep. Elijah Cummings, D-Md., speaks during a luncheon at the National Press Club in Washington. U.S. Rep. Cummings has died from complications of longtime health challenges, his office said in a statement on Oct. 17, 2019. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) (AP/Patrick Semansky) FILE – In this Nov. 22, 1991 file photo, author Paule Marshall poses during an interview, in New York. The acclaimed fiction writer has died at 90. Marshall’s son, Evan K. Marshall, told The Associated Press that she died Monday, Aug. 12, 2019 in Richmond, Va. Marshall was an exuberant and sharpened storyteller who drew upon classic and vernacular literature and her mother’s kitchen conversations for such fiction as “Brown Girl, Brownstones,” “Daughters” and “Praisesong for the Widow.” (AP Photo, File) (AP) Philip Freelon, lead architect of the National Museum of African American History and Culture, died Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at age 66. Freelon had suffered from Lou Gehrig’s disease for several years. Freelon, a Philadelphia native, died in Durham, North Carolina about a week after he had quit consuming food or liquids. In this file photo, he describes how light will travel through the still under construction museum in Washington, Thursday, May 7, 2015. (AP Photo/Brett Carlsen) (AP) Petey Jones, a longtime employee at Alexandria City Public Schools and a member of T.C. Williams High School’s legendary 1971 state championship team, has died, the district tweeted on July 1. (Courtesy ACPS) (Courtesy ACPS) Bill Yoast (second from left), the football coach who helped lead T.C. Williams High School to a Virginia state title — later immortalized in the film “Remember the Titans” — has died Thursday, May 23, 2019 at 94 years old. (Courtesy Alexandria City Public Schools) (Courtesy Alexandria City Public Schools) Alice Rivlin, the first leader of the Congressional Budget Office and the first female director of the White House budget office, died at age 88, The Brookings Institution said Tuesday. Task force advisory board member Alice M. Rivlin speaks during a meeting of the State Budget Crisis Task Force at the National Constitution Center, Tuesday, June 25, 2013, in Philadelphia. The event is designed to bring attention to the eroding financial condition of state governments. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke) (AP/Matt Rourke) Mike Daryoush, who started Moby Dick House of Kabob in 1989 in Bethesda, Maryland, and grew it into a successful restaurant chain, died on Thursday, May 9, 2019. He was 66 years old. (Courtesy Moby Dick House of Kabob) (Coutesy Moby Dick House of Kabob) John Starling, who died Thursday, May 2, 2019, performed with Emmylou Harris at DAR Constitution Hall in 2015 in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for Blackbird Productions) (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for Blackbird Productions) Gino Marchetti, Baltimore Colts’ end is shown at the team’s summer training camp at Western Maryland College, July 18, 1960. (AP Photo) (AP) In a Jan. 3, 2019 file photo, Maryland House Speaker Michael Busch, a Democrat, stands in the House of Delegates in Annapolis. Busch died Sunday, April 7, 2019 surrounded by loved ones, according to Alexandra Hughes, the speaker’s chief of staff. He was 72. (AP Photo/Brian Witte, File) (AP/Brian Witte) In a Sunday, Sept. 21, 1997 photo, former Maryland Gov. Harry Hughes stands on the banks of his property on the Choptank River near Denton, Md. Former Maryland Gov. Harry R. Hughes, who prided himself on restoring public faith in the political process, died Wednesday, March 13, 2019. He was 92. (Nanine Hartzenbusch/The Baltimore Sun via AP) (AP/Nanine Hartzenbusch) Skip Groff opened the doors to Yesterday & Today Records, on Rockville Pike, in 1977. Groff died Monday, Feb. 18, 2019, at age 70. (Photo Jim Saah, courtesy Skip Groff) (Courtesy Jim Saah) FILE – In this July 3, 1996, file photo, Lyndon LaRouche Jr. talks with members of the news media in Harrisburg, Pa. LaRouche, the political extremist who ran for president in every election from 1976 to 2004, including a campaign waged from federal prison, has died. He was 96. His political action committee confirmed Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019, on its website that LaRouche died a day earlier. (AP Photo/Paul Vathis, File) (AP/Paul Vathis) Frank Robinson, Baltimore Orioles legend and former Nationals manager, died on Feb. 7 at age 83. Washington Nationals manager Frank Robinson speaks at a news conference where the team announced that he will not return to manage in the 2007 baseball season, Saturday, Sept. 30, 2006, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) (AP/NICK WASS) Prince William County Supervisor John Jenkins, the longest-serving member of the county’s board of supervisors, died Feb. 6 after a long illness. (Courtesy Prince William County government) (Courtesy Prince William County g) Russell Baker, the genial, but sharp-witted writer who won Pulitzer Prizes for his humorous columns in The New York Times and a moving autobiography of his impoverished Baltimore childhood and later hosted television’s “Masterpiece Theatre,” has died. He was 93. Writer Russell Baker, ponders a reporter's question during a New York news conference Tuesday, Feb. 23, 1993 where he was presented as the successor to host Alistair Cooke for the PBS series "Masterpiece Theatre." He admitted twin worries: filling Cooke's chair and looking good on camera. Cooke had been host of the program since it's beginning in Jan. 1971. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) (ASSOCIATED PRESS/ALEX BRANDON)

