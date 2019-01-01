202.5
Home » NFL News » 2018 NFL predictions revisited

2018 NFL predictions revisited

By Rob Woodfork January 1, 2019 12:08 am 01/01/2019 12:08am
Share

WASHINGTON — Remember back in September when I previewed the 2018 NFL season and made team-by-team predictions? Yeah, well it’s time for me to cop to what I got wrong, and strut a little over what I got right. It’s worth noting (read: bragging) that my Super Bowl pick remains a very real possibility.

This year, I’m doing something a tad differently. I’ll still highlight my best and worst calls from each division, but as a fun nod to a famous TV sitcom line, I’m adding a “See, What Had Happened Was…” entry to try to explain away my predictions that turned out to be loud wrong.

Without further ado, enjoy the slideshow.

