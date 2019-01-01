2018 NFL predictions revisited

Remember Rob Woodfork's preseason NFL predictions? Well, he's ready to cop to what he got wrong and do a little strutting over what he got right in the NFL Week 17 Wrap.

WASHINGTON — Remember back in September when I previewed the 2018 NFL season and made team-by-team predictions? Yeah, well it’s time for me to cop to what I got wrong, and strut a little over what I got right. It’s worth noting (read: bragging) that my Super Bowl pick remains a very real possibility.

This year, I’m doing something a tad differently. I’ll still highlight my best and worst calls from each division, but as a fun nod to a famous TV sitcom line, I’m adding a “See, What Had Happened Was…” entry to try to explain away my predictions that turned out to be loud wrong.

Without further ado, enjoy the slideshow.

NFC East The prediction: Eagles 10-6

Giants 8-8

Cowboys 8-8

Redskins 6-10 The result: Cowboys 10-6

Eagles 9-7

Redskins 7-9

Giants 5-11 Best call: Picking the Redskins to finish below .500 despite all the preseason Alex Smith hype. Worst call: “(The Cowboys defense) won’t be enough to keep Big D out of the middle of the pack.” See, what had happened was … nobody really thought the Eagles would get their MVP-caliber starting QB back and actually regress, or that Amari Cooper would end up being an in-season life preserver for Dallas. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.