Colts 33

Titans 17

Don’t Indianapolis Lucky. The Colts are the third team in NFL history to rebound from a 1-5 start to make the playoffs, and Andrew Lucky is now 12-0 against the Titans in his career. This dude is pressing all the right buttons and should put a scare in the Texans next week.

Tennessee has no reason to hang their heads, though. The Titans stayed in playoff contention with their starting QB and other key players sidelined with injuries. The AFC South should be a competitive division for years to come.

(Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)