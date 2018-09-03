2018 NFL Preview

WASHINGTON — Welcome to the long awaited, much anticipated 2018 NFL season. It was an interesting offseason, fueled by more controversy surrounding what players do before (i.e. the national anthem) and during games (the helmet…

WASHINGTON — Welcome to the long awaited, much anticipated 2018 NFL season.

It was an interesting offseason, fueled by more controversy surrounding what players do before (i.e. the national anthem) and during games (the helmet rule) and some intriguing roster moves.

As is customary for my NFL preview, I’ll go division-by-division and predict win/loss records for every team. I’ll do an overview of each team and explain my logic behind each prediction. The chances are strong I’ll say some stuff about your favorite team you’re not fond of, so fell free to file it away and tease me about at season’s end if I’m wholly incorrect.

Before we get to that, let’s look at some of the burning questions entering the upcoming season:

How big of a deal will the new helmet rule be? The rule was convoluted to begin with, and players were left so confused by it that the NFL changed it before the season even started. Will this remain a point of contention in the regular season? And furthermore… (AP File Photo/Stephen B. Morton)

OK, enough questions — let’s get some answers. See the links below for my division-by-division preview, with predictions for all 32 NFL teams.

