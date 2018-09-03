2018 NFL Preview

202
By Rob Woodfork September 3, 2018
WASHINGTON — Welcome to the long awaited, much anticipated 2018 NFL season.

It was an interesting offseason, fueled by more controversy surrounding what players do before (i.e. the national anthem) and during games (the helmet rule) and some intriguing roster moves.

As is customary for my NFL preview, I’ll go division-by-division and predict win/loss records for every team. I’ll do an overview of each team and explain my logic behind each prediction. The chances are strong I’ll say some stuff about your favorite team you’re not fond of, so fell free to file it away and tease me about at season’s end if I’m wholly incorrect.

Before we get to that, let’s look at some of the burning questions entering the upcoming season:

OK, enough questions — let’s get some answers. See the links below for my division-by-division preview, with predictions for all 32 NFL teams.

AFC East | AFC North | AFC South | AFC West

NFC East | NFC North | NFC South | NFC West

OverviewPlayoffs | Awards

Topics:
jon gruden NFL News nfl predictions nfl preview rob woodfork sam darnold Sports tom brady

