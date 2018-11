A salute to the troops, a Lucky 13, drinking to cope and big man TDs. Put it all together, and it makes for a helluva NFL Week 10 Recap.

Veteran’s Day was capped with a late shootout in Philly, one the Cowboys won thanks to Ezekiel Elliott running wild against an otherwise good Eagles run defense. Philadelphia had the best¬† salute to the troops , but Dallas had the biggest season-saving win of the week.

A salute to the troops, a Lucky 13, drinking to cope and big man TDs. Put it all together, and it makes for a helluva NFL Week 10 Recap.

