The NFL draft gives players a chance to flaunt their style on the red carpet

Ravi Punn, right, of Baynes + Baker, adjusts the collar on Toledo cornerback Quinyon Mitchell during a final suit fitting for the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 25, 2024 in Detroit. (AP Photo/Mike Householder)(AP/Mike Householder) Ravi Punn, right, of Baynes + Baker, adjusts the collar on Toledo cornerback Quinyon Mitchell during a final suit fitting for the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 25, 2024 in Detroit. (AP Photo/Mike Householder)(AP/Mike Householder) DETROIT (AP) — The NFL draft gives players a chance to flaunt their style.

Terrion Arnold made the most of it.

The former Alabama cornerback, styled by Tom Marchitelli, stole the show on the red carpet Thursday by rocking an electric salmon silk suit with a silver bow tie.

His peers certainly didn’t look shabby, either.

Caleb Williams wore a Chrome Hearts navy blue suit with a vertical zipper that went from the right side of his chest down to his waist with a black crew shirt and black boots.

“They worked pretty hard on this. I just came up with the idea,” Williams said. “We have a full, classy, but unique — one of one — suit.”

Darius Robinson, a Motor City native, was sporting a purple sport coat designed by Terry Corbett and black pants that he topped off with Cartier sunglasses.

A few hours before Quinyon Mitchell strolled the red carpet in the shadow of the Fox Theatre, the former Toledo cornerback was getting his fit right.

Mitchell led two Baynes + Baker representatives and a personal shopper to his Detroit hotel room, where he tried on his custom-made black silk tuxedo with his name embroidered on the inside of the jacket.

After slipping on his Prada shoes, Mitchell invited his family to come up to his room for their feedback, which was overwhelmingly positive.

“I want to look good,” Mitchell told The Associated Press with a laugh when asked about how he landed on the look.

Baynes + Baker co-founder Ravi Punn fitted Mitchell and said the look exudes confidence.

“It fits great,” said Punn, who works with Ethan Weisman of Pantheon Limited to design suits and fits for players. “Everybody’s going to be complimenting him all night. That just adds to everything.”

Mitchell and former North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye were among the 13 first-round prospects to accept invitations to attend the draft. All of them had a chance to walk the red carpet along Woodward Avenue, just up the street from the site of the draft at Campus Martius Park, a few hours before the first pick was announced.

J.J. McCarthy was not a part of the festivities in the Motor City, but still had Alo Yoga make a custom charcoal gray suit.

Maye said his khaki Hugo Boss suit with North Carolina blue accents was exactly what he was looking for.

“I keep it simple with my suit,” he said. “I wear something North Carolina — represent — just because I love that school.”

