2018 NFL Midseason Report

As we cross the midway point of the NFL season, Rob Woodfork highlights the best of the best and the worst of the worst. Yes, Redskins past and present get some love here.

WASHINGTON — With NFL Week 9 all wrapped up with a nice, neat little bow (via the NFL Week 9 Recap, of course), the 2018 season is now halfway over, inching us closer to knowing with virtual certainty which teams are who we thought they were and which players completely caught us off guard.

I’m sticking with the same format as in past years — giving you the most surprising and most disappointing players and teams, calling out my front-runners for the major awards, and making some bold predictions for the second half of the season.

Without further ado, here’s the Midseason Review (I like to rhyme).

Most Surprising Team: Kansas City Chiefs I flirted with taking the Redskins here, but Kansas City is far better than anyone reasonably thought they’d be. The offense is video game good, scoring 36.3 points per game with playmakers at every position. The defense is ranked last in yardage, but ranks in the top 20 in points allowed (25.1) and tied for 13th in takeaways (13) — which are far more important categories. This is one of the best teams in the league because… Honorable mention: Washington Redskins, Chicago Bears (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

