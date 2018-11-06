2018 NFL Midseason Report

As we cross the midway point of the NFL season, Rob Woodfork highlights the best of the best and the worst of the worst. Yes, Redskins past and present get some love here.
WASHINGTON — With NFL Week 9 all wrapped up with a nice, neat little bow (via the NFL Week 9 Recap, of course), the 2018 season is now halfway over, inching us closer to knowing with virtual certainty which teams are who we thought they were and which players completely caught us off guard.
I’m sticking with the same format as in past years — giving you the most surprising and most disappointing players and teams, calling out my front-runners for the major awards, and making some bold predictions for the second half of the season.
Without further ado, here’s the Midseason Review (I like to rhyme).
