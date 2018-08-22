Redskins, Ravens worth considering for your 2018 fantasy football team

Looking to draft some local players to your fantasy football team this year? Here are the names that could make solid contributions, as well as which rounds to draft them.
WASHINGTON — Sure, you want to win your fantasy football league, but what fun is it if you can’t have some players from your hometown teams to root for? Just because you shouldn’t load up entirely on your favorite team’s players doesn’t mean you can’t wisely stash one or two on your roster, so long as you don’t waste too early of a pick on them.
With that in mind, here are the Redskins and Ravens worth taking a look at this year, along with the target round range you should think about taking them, assuming a 12-team PPR league.
Alex Collins
Target range: Rounds 4-5
If someone wants to grab Collins in the first three rounds of your draft this year, let that person do so. Collins is a very capable running back, but with offensive coordinator Marty Mornhinweg calling the plays for Baltimore, there will probably be a shared workload among the running backs. RB1s in his offense have never finished above a ranking of 16 at the position since 2012. Who earned that number 16? None other than Alex Collins last year where he saw the ball
65.4% of the time he was on the field.
Collins did show big play potential last year as only the Chiefs’ Kareem Hunt and the Bills’ LeSean McCoy had more runs of 15 yards or more. In fact, according to Pro Football Focus, Collins ranked sixth in the league in breakaway percentage, as a
whopping 36.3 percent of his runs went 15 yards or more. He also showed the ability to take a hit and keep running as he had the fourth most yards after contact per attempt among 17 backs with 200+ attempts.
Collins will be just 24 years old when the season begins and seems to have put the fumbling issues behind him. If you’re looking for an RB2 or even an RB3/Flex in the fourth round, Collins has the high upside, despite the fact that Kenneth Dixon and/or Buck Allen could eat into his workload.
