Redskins, Ravens worth considering for your 2018 fantasy football team

Alex Collins

Target range: Rounds 4-5

If someone wants to grab Collins in the first three rounds of your draft this year, let that person do so. Collins is a very capable running back, but with offensive coordinator Marty Mornhinweg calling the plays for Baltimore, there will probably be a shared workload among the running backs. RB1s in his offense have never finished above a ranking of 16 at the position since 2012. Who earned that number 16? None other than Alex Collins last year where he saw the ball 65.4% of the time he was on the field.

Collins did show big play potential last year as only the Chiefs’ Kareem Hunt and the Bills’ LeSean McCoy had more runs of 15 yards or more. In fact, according to Pro Football Focus, Collins ranked sixth in the league in breakaway percentage, as a whopping 36.3 percent of his runs went 15 yards or more. He also showed the ability to take a hit and keep running as he had the fourth most yards after contact per attempt among 17 backs with 200+ attempts.

Collins will be just 24 years old when the season begins and seems to have put the fumbling issues behind him. If you’re looking for an RB2 or even an RB3/Flex in the fourth round, Collins has the high upside, despite the fact that Kenneth Dixon and/or Buck Allen could eat into his workload.

(Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)