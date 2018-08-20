2018 fantasy football team name suggestions

Struggling for ideas for your fantasy football team name this season? Here are seven ideas to get you started.
WASHINGTON — Welcome back, friends.
If you’re new here, this is a yearly expedition into trying to find a handful or two of topical, timely names for your fantasy football team. We’ve been doing itevery yearsince 2015. So we try to avoid anything too close to what’s been done before, and also the generic names that pop up in every fantasy football league. You can find those elsewhere.
There’s a heavy local bent to this year’s crop, but we’ve got references to events happening around the league. Everything is also PG enough to be used in a work league — we’re not trying to get anybody fired here. So without any further ado, here’s your 2018 list of suggestions.
Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.