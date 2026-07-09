Simply Good Foods: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — The Simply Good Foods Co. (SMPL) on Thursday reported a loss of $52 million…

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — The Simply Good Foods Co. (SMPL) on Thursday reported a loss of $52 million in its fiscal third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Denver-based company said it had a loss of 58 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 42 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 35 cents per share.

The nutritional foods company posted revenue of $357 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $331.3 million.

For the current quarter ending in August, Simply Good Foods said it expects revenue in the range of $322 million to $332 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.35 billion to $1.36 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SMPL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SMPL

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